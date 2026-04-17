Lions Are Only Team Cincinnati Defensive Tackle Has Met With

The Detroit Lions could find a defensive tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft that has overcome adversity and is a gritty football player.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone overcame blood clots in 2024 to put himself in position to take his game to the next level.

Initially, he thought his playing career was over, but realized through support from the Universiy that he still had an opportunity to continue playing footbal.

Speaking with On SI draft analyst Justin Melo, Corleone, who is nicknamed "The Godfather," shared insights about his game and noted the Lions are the only team he has met with.

“I met with the Detroit Lions. I had a formal interview with the Lions at the NFL Combine. I’ve pretty much shut it down," said Corleone. "I haven’t done any private workouts or anything like that. I’m getting healthy. I think teams know and understand that. They’ve also been scouting me for a long time. They know who I am.”

Many scouts highlight his strength and space-eating size. His work as a pass-rusher needs to be enhanced at the next level.

He is the 30th ranked defensive tackle of draft analyst Dane Brugler. He was forced to miss the final two games of the 2025 season because of left ankle injury.

He has not participated in visits since he re-aggravated the injury during practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

"I’m learning a lot more about how to get to the quarterback. I’m always just working on becoming a more complete player and that obviously means rushing the passer. I just need to play my game at a high level," Corleone tells Melo. "I’m looking forward to getting into an NFL locker room with a guy who can help me take those next steps. You know, if I get into a locker room with say Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, a guy of that caliber, I know I can pick his brain and ask him for pointers on rushing the passer."

Veteran DJ Reader met recently with the New York Giants. The team could still bring him back, but Reader may have played his last down for Detroit.

Tyleik Williams is expected to take a step forward in 2026. The team did miss out on bringing back Roy Lopez, as he returned to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

If Corleone is still available at the right spot, he currently projects as being a solid backup defensive tackle.

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