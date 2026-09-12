4 Detroit Lions Players To Watch Against Saints

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2026 regular season against the New Orleans Saints. Dan Campbell’s squad will have plenty of eyes on it as it attempts to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

With that said, here are four Lions players to keep close tabs on in the season opener.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Unquestionably, Gibbs is the bellcow of the Lions’ backfield headed into the 2026 season. He won't face stiff competition for carries on Sunday, either, with the inexperienced Jacob Saylors serving as the No. 2 back in place of the injured Isiah Pacheco.

It furthers the reason why I expect Gibbs to be used early and often against the Saints, both on the ground and as a pass-catcher. It should lead to a big day for the Pro Bowl back in Detroit's regular season opener.

CB D.J. Reed

Reed will have his hands full all afternoon long with Chris Olave, the Saints’ No. 1 receiver. Olave has been a 1,000-yard receiver three times in his four NFL seasons, and amassed a career-best 100 catches, 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

This will be a big test for Reed, who recorded a career-worst 61.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade a year ago in his debut season in Detroit. If Reed struggles in his head-to-head matchup with Olave, it could spell a long day for the Lions’ beleaguered secondary.

LB Jack Campbell

Campbell is the de facto leader of the Lions’ defense now, entering his first year as a captain with green-dot duties. He should be more than equipped for the increased responsibilities, coming off a career-best campaign in which he totaled 176 tackles and earned a 90.3 overall grade from PFF.

He'll be tasked with keeping an eye on Saints second-year passer Tyler Shough on Sunday. Shough, a second-round pick in 2025, completed 67.6 percent of his passes, and threw for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions as a rookie. He also compiled another 186 yards and three touchdowns with his legs.

Shough is a popular breakout candidate for 2026, and could prove to be a tough Week 1 assignment for Kelvin Sheppard's defense. Yet, I think that Campbell & Co. will be up for the challenge.

RT Blake Miller

Miller, the Lions’ first-round pick this past April, will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Saints. And he'll have a difficult first matchup: lining up against EDGE Chase Young.

Miller will be tasked with trying to curtail the explosiveness of Young, who is coming off a productive 2025 campaign (10 sacks, 49 total pressures and an 86.3 PFF pass-rush grade across 12 games). The Lions’ ability to keep Young away from Jared Goff will go a long way toward securing a Week 1 win for Dan Campbell's squad.

As a rookie, Miller will certainly endure his fair share of growing pains. Subsequently, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Clemson product struggle a bit against the Saints, including one-on-one with Young.