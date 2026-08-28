4 Detroit Lions Who Need Monster Game Against Colts

Final cuts are rapidly approaching for NFL teams.

The Detroit Lions will have to make their final evaluations on a short turnaround, as they play their preseason game just over 24 hours before the deadline to set initial rosters. Detroit kicks off against the Indianapolis Colts at Noon Saturday, and will need to make their final decisions by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Here are four Lions whose roster chances would increase immensely with a strong showing against the Colts on Saturday.

QB Luke Altmyer

The Lions have kept the backup quarterback competition open since the beginning of camp, as Teddy Bridgewater's retirement threw a wrench in their plans.

However, the team signed veteran Joshua Dobbs, and while his showing against the Washington Commanders was somewhat underwhelming, he ultimately has the upper hand due to his experience as it better aligns with the team's aspirations.

Still, Altmyer can make a bigger case for his hopes of making the roster with a strong showing. So far, he has displayed an adequate understanding of the offense and an ability to extend plays.

Furthermore, should the Lions elect to not keep Altmyer, a strong game could help his chances of being claimed on waivers. If he were to get through waivers, he's a solid bet to be back in Detroit on the practice squad.

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RB Trayveon Williams

The Lions' running back heirarchy appeared set entering camp, with Jahmyr Gibbs being the bell-cow, Isiah Pacheco the second option and Sione Vaki being the third. However, injuries have contributed to the depth being shaken up across the board.

Williams entered the fold late, but showed some promise in the team's preseason win over the Commanders. Jacob Saylors appears to be running away with a spot due to his proven ability on special teams and two solid preseason showings, but with injuries to Vaki and Pacheco there could be an opening for Williams.

The Lions appear to be looking for help at the position, as they brought in Kareem Hunt for a visit. Williams offers plenty of special teams production, which is what the Lions would be asking him to do if they brought him on.

If Williams has a good showing against the Colts, it could be another piece of evidence for the benefit of bringing him aboard.

WR Dominic Lovett

A seventh-round pick last year, Lovett has popped at times throughout training camp. Still, he doesn't have the overall resume to suggest that he's a roster lock at this point in training camp.

When Lovett was drafted, there were some natural opinions that he could be a replacement for Kalif Raymond. After Raymond departed this offseason in free agency, however, the Lions moved to sign veteran Greg Dortch.

As a result, Lovett finds himself in a position where he'll need to prove he belongs. It's been a modest preseason for him so far, and has strugggled to stand out amongst several players competing for what could be one roster spot.

Because of this, Lovett needs to stand out in the preseason finale to prove he belongs in the mix.

EDGE Anthony Lucas

Lucas was hailed as one of the team's best undrafted free agent signings, and for good reason as he's shown at times throughout camp. He has pass-rush upside, and could have some versatility as a big end in the scheme.

The Lions have depth on the edge behind Aidan Hutchinson, but the decision to put Payton Turner on season-ending injured reserve certainly creates an opportunity for Lucas to stake his claim at the roster.

If Lucas can pop in pass-rush, he'll help his chances. However, as of late fellow UDFA Eric O'Neill has popped more on tape, and because of this Lucas will need to assert himself as the better option.