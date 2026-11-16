Grades: Lions Dominate Battered Patriots Behind Jahmyr Gibbs' Big Day

The Detroit Lions made the most of an international trip.

Detroit played a game on foreign soil for the first time since 2015 Sunday and handled business against the New England Patriots. They routed the Patriots 35-10, but did have to endure what could be a devastating injury to one of their stars.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.

Quarterback: C

Goff's performance on Sunday was something of a mixed bag. He got things going early with a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and delievered a perfect ball to Isaac TeSlaa for his second scoring pass of the afternoon.

However, he was also indecisive at times and took an early sack after pump faking multiple times. He also had two interceptions, one to Christian Gonzalez and another in the end zone to Kevin Byard III where he never saw the safety at the end of the first half.

Gibbs added a third touchdown pass in the second half, and finished with 303 passing yards on a 20-for-31 performance.

Running backs: A

Jahmyr Gibbs once again staked his claim to being one of the best all-around players in the sport. He had 171 yards from scrimmage by halftime, headlined by a 50-yard reception and a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

Gibbs would add another rushing touchdown in the second half and finished with 252 all-purpose yards, including 153 on the ground and 99 receiving yards on seven receptions. He's now gone over 150 rushing yards in three of the last five games, and is making a legitimate case for Offensive Player of the Year.

Sione Vaki continues to provide a solid compliment for Gibbs, as he provided quality pass-protection reps as well as a 17-yard reception and six carries for 28 yards.

Wide receivers: A

Amon-Ra St. Brown was determined to make a statement playing in a country that is so close to home for him, and he did just that. On the Lions' first drive, St. Brown hauled in a short pass and made multiple Patriot defenders miss en route to a 56-yard touchdown.

St. Brown would add a second touchdown later in the game, and finished with 98 yards on four catches. Isaac TeSlaa had two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season on an acrobatic diving grab to secure a ball thrown to his back shoulder.

Jameson Williams chipped in four catches for 50 yards on seven targets.

Tight ends: B

Sam LaPorta notched just one catch for 16 yards, and nearly had a touchdown on a throw that was knocked out of his hands by Kevin Byard III. Brock Wright also got in the mix, chipping in two catches for 11 yards.

Over the past four games, LaPorta has been quiet as he has just nine total catches in that span. It will be intriguing to monitor the role that he has moving forward within Detroit's passing game.

Offensive line: B

Penei Sewell had one of the best blocks of the year on Gibbs' second touchdown run, coming all the way across the formation and serving as the lead blocker on the corner positioned on the opposite side of the field.

Tate Ratledge was whistled for holding in the first half, while the Lions allowed two sacks in the first two quarters. One of those sacks appeared to be on Goff, who held the ball after multiple pump fakes.

Defensive line: A-

The Patriots quickly drove into the red-zone on their opening drive, but Aidan Hutchinson thwarted the momentum with a third-down sack of Drake Maye. Unfortunately, Hutchinson suffered an injury while leaping to celebrate the big play and did not return to the game.

Derrick Moore and Alim McNeill both picked up the slack, as each recorded a sack in the first half. Moore added a second sack in the second half against Tommy DeVito, while DJ Wonnum also got to the quarterback.

In total, the Lions' defensive line was responsible for six of their nine tackles for loss. Rookie defensive end Eric O'Neill also got in on the action with a pass defensed.

Linebackers: B+

The Lions continued to make the most of their short-handed group at this position without Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder. Derrick Barnes led the group with seven tackles, including one for loss.

Malcolm Rodriguez added six tackles, while former Patriot K.J. Britt had five combined tackles including four solos. It was Britt's first opportunity for extended defensive action in a Lions uniform after being signed off New England's practice squad last week.

Rodriguez was in part responsible for New England's only touchdown, as he was on the wrong end of a pick from a Patriots offensive player in man coverage which resulted in DeVito hitting running back Lan Larison for a touchdown.

Secondary: A-

After a difficult first drive that ended in a Patriots field goal, the secondary settled in and had a good day against DeVito. Roger McCreary recorded his first interception of the season amidst his two passes defensed.

Brian Branch had another good day, logging a tackle for loss amidst a five-tackle performance. In D.J. Reed's absence, Rock Ya-Sin got more opportunities and notched a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

Special teams: B

The Lions were better in the red zone than in weeks prior, so they did not need to utilize Jake Bates on any field goal attempts on Sunday. Jack Fox punted four times, averaging just under 45 yards per and pinning two inside the 20-yard line.

DeAndre Carter totaled six yards on his two punt returns, and returned a kickoff 25 yards. Jacob Saylors returned to action and had a 26-yard kickoff return as well.

Coaching: A

It can be a difficult task to get up for an international game given all the travel and logsitics of it, but Dan Campbell had his team ready to play on Sunday. They scored touchdowns on their first two drives, and played extremely well defensively en route to their fifth-straight win.

Drew Petzing had some creativity for the Patriots' defense, but the bread and butter of the run game stole the show. Meanwhile, the Lions' defense handled business against a team playing with a backup quarterback for the majority of the game.

Now, the Lions need to continue playing at a high level ahead of a big two-game stretch. They take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week, then have a short turnaround for their Thanksgiving matchup with the Chicago Bears.