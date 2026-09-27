Handful of NFL Teams Competing With Lions For Joey Porter Jr.

It has been previously reported a couple of week ago the Detroit Lions had inquired about the availability of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Ahead of the slate of Week 3 NFL games, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on where things currently stand with the talented defender.

Detroit is among a handful of teams interested in landing Porter Jr., but it would take a hefty trade package to land him. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly also in the mix.

According to Schefter, "A handful of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, have begun making inquiries about the availability of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., league sources told ESPN. The Steelers would be willing to listen to trade offers for Porter, according to sources, but they also would want a strong compensation package if they were to deal the fourth-year star."

The Steelers defender has yet to suit up this season, as he did not reach a deal for a new lucrative extension. Typically, the AFC North squad does not sign players to extensions during the regular season.

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Steelers coach Mike McCarthy was asked this week if Porter Jr. was ready to suit up against the Bengals this week.

The veteran coach shared, "I'd say, Joey Porter, the plan for Joey today is still working through the ramp-up stage, based on what he accomplished yesterday."

McCarthy later added, "Well, we're game planning for everybody. I mean, that's why we go about it the way we do. Now I understand the interest of who's going to play and who's not going to play, but I

think clearly that's something that I'm not going to get into for the competition of the game.

But definitely, everybody that practices, we want to make sure they're ready to play."

Detroit has issues in the secondary, as injuries have already forced the team to further address the safety position. Thomas Harper was recently placed on injured reserve.

Adding Porter Jr. would certainly aid starting cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin and the defense as a whole.

Detroit Lions currently has more cap space, after restructuring the contracts of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

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