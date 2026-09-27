Roundtable: Previewing Lions Week 3 Contest Against Jets

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff previews the Lions' Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets.

1. What was your reaction to Kelvin Sheppard delivering a seven-minute monologue?

Christian Booher: I thought it was interesting. Sheppard clearly has seen some of the noise surrounding the defense's performance over the first two weeks of the season, and while there have been a few encouraging elements of their performance, it has unfortunately been a mostly difficult start. Sheppard will need a bounce back performance against his former mentor in Aaron Glenn to establish more confidence within the fanbase.

Vito Chirco: I give Sheppard credit for talking that long and for telling the media where the defense has gone wrong thus far this season. And I do commend him for taking accountability for the team's shortcomings on defense through two weeks. However, I also don't know how any of the media was able to stay attentive for the full seven minutes. Plus, at the end of the day, talk is cheap. While it's great that Sheppard diagnosed and identified his unit's problems, now it's all about the defense improving its play on the field. If it proves unable to do so, then Sheppard's self-scout and seven-minute soliloquy will have amounted to nothing.

Emmett Matasovsky: At the end of the day, words are just words in the coaching world until they are put into action on the gridiron. The coach had a brutal task of coaching a defense against an MVP quarterback on short rest in Week 2.

Those are the facts of the situation. If the Lions execute at their standard and decimate the Jets, then by all means, let Sheppard deliver a monologue every week. If the standard is not met, then it is on the coach to put his words into action.

2. How many points will the Jets score against Detroit’s defense?

Booher: This matchup makes me nervous for a couple of reasons. For starters, Breece Hall is a solid back and should be able to find some creases against the Lions' struggling defense. However, what makes me more weary from the Lions' perspective is the success that Geno Smith has had against them in his career.

Geno may not be the same player that he was during his renaissance in Seattle, but he can still throw the ball around, and the Lions' defense has been porous in the secondary. With Garrett Wilson headlining the group, I think the Jets could have multiple explosive plays through the air. I think the Jets put up 24 points in Sunday's game.

Chirco: I'm going to go with 20 points. I think Geno Smith & Co. will muster two touchdown drives and settle for a pair of Jason Sanders field goals on two additional possessions.

Matasovsky: While the Lions defense has not been great, it is also hard to see Motown being as bad as Tennessee is, where the Jets put up 30 points. There will be a few vintage Geno Smith drives, but three scoring possessions is where I draw the line. I’ll say 17 points.

3. Will Jameson Williams have a breakout performance Week 3?

Booher: I think Williams is due for a big game, and being back in front of the home fans could be very beneficial. Williams has had a slow start to the year, which has contributed to some of the offense's early struggles with consistency. However, Drew Petzing seemed to have some things ironed out in the second half last week, and with a longer window to prepare could have some different things to get the ball in Williams' hands early in this game. I think Williams looks more like himself out wide for the Lions this week.

Chirco: It's hard to say breakout because Jets head man Aaron Glenn knows Williams’ game and ability far too well. So, I don't think he will allow Williams to have a huge game Sunday. However, I do think that Jamo will produce a better game than he did a week ago against the Bills: two catches for 33 yards.

Additionally, he's been held out of the end zone up to this point. I think the electric wideout will find a way to sneak behind Jets defenders this week for a touchdown. And hopefully for Detroit, that'll get the fifth-year receiver going and headed in the right direction.

Matasovsky: I like Williams having a breakout game on Sunday, and I originally had written that into my score prediction article. I think that the Lions will give Goff the time he needs to work Jameson Williams open.

4. Who are 1-2 Lions players who must step up this week?

Booher: I think Jack Campbell needs to have a bounce back game. He clearly wore the frustration of the loss to the Bills, and should have an opportunity to be in better position against the Jets' offense. Another player that I think will need to step up is cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. With all the injuries the team has at safety, there's more pressure on the cornerbacks to play well and help the unit out. Ya-Sin also played some safety last year, and with Bishop Fitzgerald so new to the organization Ya-Sin could get asked to play a bit at the safety position.

Chirco: I'm going to go with Isaac TeSlaa and Roger McCreary. TeSlaa has basically been M.I.A. so far this season with just two catches to his name. Meanwhile, McCreary enters the week with increased responsibilities, as he's expected to be the game's starter at nickel corner. Detroit could use better performances out of each player this week.

Matasovsky: Tyleik Williams and Rock Ya-Sin. Williams needs to have his fair share of impact snaps, while also being a good running mate for Skyler Gill-Howard when Alim McNeill gets a rest.

Ya-Sin has had a brutal start to 2026, and needs to turn it around despite the tough draw of Garrett Wilson.

5. Is Drew Petzing a little too predictable on second down?

Booher: I don't think so. I know a lot has been made about the team's decisions to run the ball so often in those areas, but there are different looks that he can throw at teams over the course of a game. It will be interesting to see how the offense continues evolving, but Petzing had an impressive second-half showing that gives me a lot of optimism about the direction of the offense.

Chirco: Right now, I would say yes. Overall, I would like to see more creativity out of the first-year Lions play-caller. Plus, I'd like to see him find a way to utilize receivers Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa more in Week 3 and beyond. By doing so, I believe that Detroit would be able to unlock another level of explosiveness.

Matasovsky: Currently, that is a fair take. However, the sample size is two real games, or less than an eighth of the season. There is plenty of time to change tendencies on second down to keep teams guessing.

Give it time and revisit this after Week 5.