Grading 3 Lions Mock Trades For Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Detroit Lions are viewed as a prime contender to make a trade for a big name cornerback.

Joey Porter Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers has yet to play in the regular season amidst a contract dispute. While other members of the 2023 NFL Draft class have received significant extensions, Porter has yet to sign a new deal and is viewed as a trade candidate as a result.

Given the Lions' need for secondary help, Porter could be a prime candidate to help fill that void if they hope to contend for a championship. Recently, CBS Sports put together three mock trades for Lions general manager Brad Holmes to swing the deal.

Here are my grades for the three trades proposed by CBS Sports for the Lions that would acquire Porter.

Mock trade 1

Lions receive: Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers receive: Detroit Lions 2027 second-round pick and 2028 third-round pick.

Grade: A

This would be a win for the Lions as they wouldn't have to part ways with their first-round pick, but it's still a hefty cost given that they would have to part with Day Two picks throughout the next two years.

Additionally, given the packages the New York Jets got for Sauce Gardner last year, it may not be the most realistic package. Reports indicate that Steelers general manager Omar Khan has a high asking price for Porter, and this may not be enough to do the trick.

From the Lions' perspective, this would be likely a best-case scenario as they would be able to hold on to their first-rounder. Detroit could sign two more members of their 2023 class to extensions in Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, which would add to what is already a tough salary cap situation.

If they don't elect to sign Porter to an extension, it would be a high asking price for a rental. However, I believe this is still a trade worth making if they want to push themselves to the level of contenders.

Mock trade 2

Lions receive: Joey Porter Jr., 2027 third-round pick.

Steelers receive: Lions 2027 first-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick.

Grade: B-

In this scenario, the Lions would part with their first-round pick but get a third-rounder back with Porter. The additional Day Two pick would be helpful, but the price of a first is too high for a rental.

If Detroit has plans to extend Porter upon acquiring him, then this is a trade I'd be more open to. However, with the price tag he'll command, I think it's more likely than not that they would not be willing to make such a big commitment.

An argument can be made that the Lions would get more value immediately and relative to their window of contention from Porter than a late first-round pick, so there is a benefit to doing a deal like this. However, the overall value of Porter to the franchise depends on whether or not he's open to an extension.

Ultimately, the first-round pick makes this trade too hefty of a burden.

Mock trade 3

Lions receive: Joey Porter Jr., DK Metcalf, Steelers 2027 fourth-round pick.

Steelers receive: Jameson Williams, Lions 2027 first-round pick.

Grade: D-

This is the wildest offer on the table presented by CBS Sports, as it would involve the Lions giving up their No. 2 receiver as well as a first-round pick. Williams has had a slow start to the season, but has a lot of value in the offense and could get going at any moment.

While Metcalf is a solid wideout who has had a nice career, he's older than Williams and had a down year in Pittsburgh that culminated in a suspension after an incident with a fan at Detroit's Ford Field. Currently, I'm not sure the Lions would be willing to make the swap from the speedy Williams to Metcalf.

Throw in the first-round pick the Lions would be parting ways with, and I don't see as much value in this trade for the organization.