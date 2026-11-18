The Detroit Lions (7-2) will look to capture their sixth straight victory when they take on the likely Baker Mayfield-less Buccaneers (3-6) Sunday.

The Lions are coming off a 35-10 beatdown of the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay, which has won two of its last three games, had its bye in Week 10.

Per DraftKings, the Lions, without defensive captains Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson, are presently seven-point favorites to beat the Buccaneers in the Week 11 tilt.

The Buccaneers last played in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football against the Bears, suffering a 27-24 loss to Ben Johnson's team. Mayfield did start the game, and proceeded to throw two interceptions and complete just 56.3 percent of his passes.

The ninth-year passer has had a rough season in Tampa Bay. In six games, he's thrown for more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three), and has completed only 60.6 percent of his passes. Additionally, his QBR of 32.0 ranks 29th among 31 qualified signal-callers.

Mayfield's backup, rookie Jalon Daniels, hasn't fared much better. Daniels has suited up for five games and made three starts, and has completed 61.2 percent of his passes while throwing for three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Altogether, the Buccaneers have struggled to do much of anything through the air. In fact, they've amassed the least amount of passing yards (1,277) and passing touchdowns (six) through the season's first 10 weeks.

To add insult to injury, Mayfield’s status for Sunday is uncertain as the result of a foot strain. Subsequently, it'll be very interesting to see the type of injury designation Tampa Bay tags him with on its injury report Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on defense, the Buccaneers have been much more productive. They've not only allowed the sixth-fewest points per game (19.8), but they've also been extremely stout against the run. In fact, the Todd Bowles-led squad has allowed both the fewest rushing yards (712) and the fewest touchdowns on the ground (three) so far this season. It's a testament to the fact that Tampa Bay is a better team than its record indicates.

Lions head man Dan Campbell shares the sentiment and expects a dogfight with the Buccaneers Sunday.

“This will be a big one. It's a physical team. These guys play with violence,” Campbell told reporters Tuesday. “(Buccaneers head coach) Todd Bowles has always done a great job. The record is not indicative of the type of team that they are. They're in the hunt for the South. And so, we know what we have in front of us, but no excuses. We're back from Germany. We know this is number two here in this little stretch we've got, and our guys will be ready to play.”

The Lions and the Buccaneers are set to kick off from Ford Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. (EST).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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