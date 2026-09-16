How To Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against Buffalo Bills

The Detroit Lions will head east for their first road contest of the 2026 NFL season.

Earlier this week, Dan Campbell was asked what he remembered from the previous game Detroit played against Buffalo, a 48-42 loss at Ford Field.

"I mean, that one was, that was a crazy week a little bit. And I know for them that was, I think the snow, they were snowed out, that whole deal," said campbell. "They couldn't practice, which is always a lesson like, 'Hey man, you're ready or you're not ready.' It's like, go back to what you do that can throw teams for a loop, but yet we've done before, we can major in. And quarterback runs, those showed up quite a bit, and we'll be ready for those."

The former NFL tight end expressed if there is an opportunity to make a game-changing play or force a turnover, the Lions must take advantage, especially since the crowd is expected to be a factor since it is the first game in the Bills new stadium.

"These guys are obviously a really good opponent, man. I know (Bills head coach) Joe Brady very well. That's a heck of a start there," said Campbell. "Can't say enough about this quarterback. He's a catalyst for them. And it's a good o-line. They’ve got weapons. It's a good back. This defensive line is their catalyst over there. (DT) Ed Oliver and (LB Greg) Rousseau, man, really good player. Length, explosive.

"They’ve got (LB Bradley) Chubb on the other end. Big boy in the middle, man. So, these guys are, that's an active defense and it was a big win for them yesterday. So, we’ve got our hands full. They're aggressive on special teams. It's opening night, out at their place Thursday night. It'll be electric. It's going to be a great atmosphere. We'll be looking forward to that, but excellent opponent. This will be a big time game here early in the year.”

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

Date: Thursday September 17, 2026

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: Highmark Stadium

TV: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)

TV announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Stream: Amazon Prime

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

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