How To Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against New York Jets
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The Detroit Lions are going to need a signature defensive performance against the New York Jets.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is already coming under fire for the poor start to the season on defense. During his latest media session, he needed a seven-minute introduction simply to explain all the struggles against the Saints and Bills.
How the safety unit performs with Christian Izien will be another telling sign how Sheppard and his staff are able to coach up players in different roles.
Another player the team could count on at safety is Bishop Fitzgerald, who was signed earlier this week off of the Steelers practice squad.
Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week how quickly the staff are able to get Fitzgerald ready to play, since Thomas Harper missed practice all week, and if they have backup plans for the depth at the safety position.
"So look, (Christian Izien) Izzy's been working a lot back there and had a full week. And he's gotten a ton of work and this week a ton of reps, full speed reps," said Campbell. "This is what you're going to do, this is the calls and just dousing him with full-speed reps and he's done a good job this week. So, that's good. I don't know about Harp. I don't know if he's going to make it to the game. Alright. And then Abney sprinkles back there a little bit as a reserve.
"We’ve got (Jalen) Mills we brought him in too and then we're getting a look at Bishop. So, that'll kind of come down to the wire here over the next couple of days who, if Harp can't go for sure, then who is it that we also bring and then need him reserve. But, Izzy's going to be a huge part for us.”
New York Jets at Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday September 27, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)
TV announcers: Adam Amin, Drew Brees, Kristina Pink
Stream: NFL+
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!