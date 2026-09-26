How To Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against New York Jets

The Detroit Lions are going to need a signature defensive performance against the New York Jets.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is already coming under fire for the poor start to the season on defense. During his latest media session, he needed a seven-minute introduction simply to explain all the struggles against the Saints and Bills.

How the safety unit performs with Christian Izien will be another telling sign how Sheppard and his staff are able to coach up players in different roles.

Another player the team could count on at safety is Bishop Fitzgerald, who was signed earlier this week off of the Steelers practice squad.

Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week how quickly the staff are able to get Fitzgerald ready to play, since Thomas Harper missed practice all week, and if they have backup plans for the depth at the safety position.

"So look, (Christian Izien) Izzy's been working a lot back there and had a full week. And he's gotten a ton of work and this week a ton of reps, full speed reps," said Campbell. "This is what you're going to do, this is the calls and just dousing him with full-speed reps and he's done a good job this week. So, that's good. I don't know about Harp. I don't know if he's going to make it to the game. Alright. And then Abney sprinkles back there a little bit as a reserve.

"We’ve got (Jalen) Mills we brought him in too and then we're getting a look at Bishop. So, that'll kind of come down to the wire here over the next couple of days who, if Harp can't go for sure, then who is it that we also bring and then need him reserve. But, Izzy's going to be a huge part for us.”

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday September 27, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)

TV announcers: Adam Amin, Drew Brees, Kristina Pink

Stream: NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

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