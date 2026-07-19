Roundtable: Lions 2026 Training Camp Preview

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff provides its outlook for training camp for Detroit this summer.

1. What has you excited about Lions training camp?

Christian Booher: I'm excited to see the Lions' all-business approach come into effect when the Lions begin training camp. I expect that practices will be as physical as ever for Dan Campbell's group, and while they'll mitigate the risk of injury, I'm expecting the Lions to be tough in their preparations for the regular season.

This year also feels like the most competitive training camp the Lions have had in recent years, as there are several starting spots up for grabs. I'm intrigued by position battles at right tackle, cornerback and linebackers, and you never know what other players will pop up in contention for starting spots in the near future.

Vito Chirco: For me, it's getting the chance to see the continued development of the relationship between signal-caller Jared Goff and new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Plus, I will be intrigued to see what adjustments Kelvin Sheppard makes in his second year as the team's defensive play-caller. I do believe the Lions come into camp with more depth than a year ago, so it will be interesting to see how Sheppard deploys all of it.

Emmett Matasovsky: Honestly, there is excitement in seeing how Drew Petzing and Mike Kafka’s minds can take the Lions’ offense to a new level. On paper, Gibbs as the sole feature back in Petzing’s system is exciting, with a healthy Sam LaPorta also expected to see a huge uptick in production.

Add in returning 1,000-yard receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, plus a second-year pro in Isaac TeSlaa, there is a lot of excitement, assuming Blake Miller can seamlessly replace Taylor Decker at tackle.

2. Which Lions player has a chance to win a job but is currently on the bubble?

Booher: I think Jimmy Rolder is a player worth watching with regards to the third linebacker spot. I noted in an article earlier this week that I think Malcolm Rodriguez will be the favorite to win that role to start the year, but I think Rolder has what it takes to earn a job and play a big role. Even if he doesn't win a starting spot right away, I think he can be a guy the LIons rely on late in the year.

Chirco: This might be a bit of a reach but I'm going to go with Skyler Gill-Howard, the Lions’ sixth-round draft pick this past April. And no, I don't think he'll be in contention for a starting job on the team's defensive line. However, I do think he could develop into a solid reserve lineman for Detroit, providing a much-needed additional source of pass-rush production.

Matasovsky: I think the obvious answer here is Levi Onwuzurike. There are questions about his durability and how close he is to being fully healthy after an ACL repair. However, he was showing flashes of taking the next step late in 2024. With Roy Lopez and D.J. Reader both moving on from Motown, Onwuzurike can make noise and push Tyleik Williams to rotate in or start alongside Alim McNeill.

3. Which rookie are you looking to learn more about?

Booher: In addition to Rolder, I think Derrick Moore is very intriguing. He has the potential to be a sub-package rusher early in the season, with the ability to work opposite of Aidan Hutchinson if he's able to produce.

Skyler Gill-Howard has also impressed this offseason with some of the videos he's posted showcasing his athleticism. He could be a factor in the defensive line rotation, and I think he can be someone who surprises people late in the year.

Chirco: I would like to learn more about the two players drafted out of Michigan: Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder. I think both could contribute in a big way to the Lions' defense in 2026. And I'd love to find out more about them during training camp.

Matasovsky: Jimmy Rolder is my candidate here. As I have mentioned a few times, I did not track him down at the NFL Combine, and he has been a player high on my board since watching tape and seeing him in person in October 2025.

His story to the NFL is fascinating, especially with him being a one-time Illinois commit for baseball until his gridiron offers started rolling in.

4. What is the most competitive position battle?

Booher: I'm going to go with the right tackle position. Rookie Blake Miller will certainly have a strong case for the position, but veteran Larry Borom isn't going to go quietly. Additionally, Gio Manu and Devin Cochran are players who could be on the roster bubble and as a result will be competing desperately for the spot.

Detroit also has new faces in the mix at guard, such as Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch. The veterans will be competing with the incumbent Christian Mahogany to start with right guard Tate Ratledge. The Lions have increased depth on the offensive line, and as a result I expect the competitions at both guard and tackle to be fierce.

Chirco: I believe it's going to be the battle for the outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed. In my opinion, offseason acquisition Roger McCreary and returning Lions players Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are all going to be in the mix for the job (or at least reps). And McCreary also appears to be the favorite to claim the nickel corner job, with rookie Keith Abney also in contention. I can't wait to see how the battle for those cornerback jobs plays out in camp.

Matasovsky: The easy answer here is the defensive backfield, besides DJ Reed. There are plenty of question marks, which was increased after Terrion Arnold’s arrest and subsequent release.

The Lions enter week one down their safety duo from lower body injuries, and it is down to Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary, Keith Abney II, Nick Whiteside, Christian Izien, and Chuck Clark, among others, as the main faces to watch as training camp starts to unfold. Honorable mention to the EDGE rush spot alongside Aidan Hutchinson too, though.

5. Are you concerned that Jahmyr Gibbs won’t reach a new deal with the team, resulting in a hold-in or extended time away from the field?

Booher: I am not currently worried about Gibbs not reaching a new deal, with the caveat that he gets a deal done before his current deal expires. Do I think he gets it done before training camp? Not necessarily. However, with two years of team control still remaining including this year, I don't think he will hold out. The Lions have the leverage currently having picked up his fifth-year option, and as a result I think he participates when training camp opens.

My prediction is that Gibbs gets a deal done after the start of the regular season. The Lions have shown a willingness to negotiate during the season with deals getting done with Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson during the last two regular seasons. While their trademark has been getting deals done early, the looming presence of Bijan Robinson in Atlanta could cause the team to have to wait to finalize his deal.

Chirco: I'm not hugely concerned. I'm taking this stance because I believe that with time, the Lions and Gibbs will come to terms on a long-term extension. So, while the star running back might “hold-in” to start camp, I believe that the contract dispute between the two parties will eventually be resolved.

Matasovsky: The only concern I would have is if Gibbs had a longer holdout, where he is still not present with the team once preseason games start. If his holdout is to the lengths of Le’Veon Bell with Pittsburgh a few years back, there will be extreme concern.

Gibbs is by far the most dynamic player in this Lions offense and is needed, but the running back position is one of the most freestyle positions once the ball is handed off. The Alabama product is a playmaker and creates holes when none exist, and his productive seasons have come without the back taking a preseason snap.

Missing a week or two of training camp is not a concern for me regarding Gibbs. The rest of the team’s focus, with Gibbs missing, would be more of a concern, in my eyes.