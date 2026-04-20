New Inside The Den Highlights Beginning of Detroit Lions 2026 Journey

The Detroit Lions released a new episode of "Inside The Den" over the weekend.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, the popular behind the scenes football series highlighted the coaching staff and gave a detailed breakdown of each free agent signed this offseason.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing highlighted key plays that impressed him on film. He also had offensive line coach Hank Fraley share what made Penei Sewell one of the top right tackles in the National Football League.

Scottie Montgomery, the team's receivers coach, highlighted the extra efforts of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa when asked to block for Jahmyr Gibbs or to extend plays for their teammates.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Shepppard highlighted plays that showcased the roster taking what they learned in practice and executing out on the field.

Among them is when defensive end Aidan Hutchinson punched out the football against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The second half of the video is a detailed look at why the team made the decision to target the external free agents added to the roster.

This offseason, the team targeted younger players that were seeking an opportunity and were willing to ink short-term prove-it deals.

General manager Brad Holmes shared, "We knew that we had to take a long, hard, deep look at this thing from top to bottom. There are some things that feel like we just kind of needed to get back to a little bit. Hungry dudes that are the right guys, that are made of the right stuff, that are fits here."

Detroit was able to add players like center Cade Mays, running back Isaiah Pacheco, defensive backs Christian Izien and Roger McCreary, defensive ends Payton Turner and D.J. Wonnon.

Each shared what it meant to join Detroit and what they can add to the roster.

Holmes ended the video saying, "You're in the bunker doing so much work, grinding all this tape and doing all this film work. You're acquiring these guys here and there. But when that offseason program starts, and they're all in (the building), now you start seeing what the team is going to look like. Now you know that the journey is really, really starting."

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