Is Offensive Line Retooling or Safety Health Bigger Lions Storyline?

The Detroit Lions are merely nine days away from the official start of 2026 NFL training camp.

Dan Campbell's squad is looking for a return to the postseason and to get back to resembling a football team that truly has a gritty, tough and competitive mindset.

CBS Sports recently released their list of the top NFL storylines for all 32 teams.

For Campbell's squad, it was a close call between the offensive line needing to gel and the health of the safety unit.

"This was a tight call between the offensive line and the health of safeties Brian Branch andKerby Joseph. Ultimately, the offensive line got the nod," writes Zachary Pereles. "All-Pro right tacklePenei Sewellis switching to the left side after Taylor Decker's departure, and first-round pick Blake Miller is taking over at right tackle. Cade Mays is the new center and should add major size and power there, though this will be his first season as a full-time starter. Guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge must step up."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Three Reasons Why Super Bowl Window For Dan Campbell's Squad Is Still Open

Last season, the offensive line was simply unable to perform at an elite level consistently. Penei Sewell, who is arguably the best offensive tackle in the NFL, claimed he performed his expected standard.

Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker battled a shoulder injury all season. As a result, the running back became inefficient, Jared Goff was sacked far too often and the team did not execute well on third-down, adding additional pressure to a defense with a first-year defensive coordinator.

If the revamped unit is able to get back on track, Detroit's offense has the opportunity to carry the team all season, under the leadership of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

On defense, the health of safety Kerby Joseph is at the top of the list supporters are highly concerned about.

There has been rampant speculation regarding if the 25-year-old will be able to resume his career and play at a high level again in 2026. After struggling with a knee injury last year, the former third-round pick did not participate in offseason workouts or spring football.

If he, along with Brian Branch are able to return in 2026 and produce, Detroit's secondary will have a much different look when it is time for the team to make a playoff push.

While both are important, the success of the offensive line is vital for Goff and the real strength of the team.

How rookie Blake Miller acclimates and the development of Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge is paramount for the Lions to have any chance to have a winning season.

The biggest investment made in free agency, inking center Cade Mays, should stabilize the unit, allowing the run game and passing attack to reach their full potential.

Training camp officially starts on Wednesday, July 29 at the Lions Allen Park Performance Center.

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