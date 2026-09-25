Jameson Williams on Slow Start to 2026 Season: 'It's About Winning'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has endured a slow start to the 2026 campaign.

After finishing with a career-best 65 catches and 1,117 yards a season ago, the fifth-year pro has secured just six catches and 78 yards through two games this season.

Despite the underwhelming start, he hasn't lost sight of what matters most for him and the Lions: winning.

“It's not about the long ball or about any of that. It's about winning,” Williams told reporters Thursday. “It's not about me or none of that. We just have to go out there and execute more and win.”

He later added, "You can't overplay your position, because you might not have one."

Williams and his Detroit teammates will look to get back into the win column against the N.Y. Jets on Sunday. It pits Williams & Co. against a former member of the organization: Aaron Glenn.

Glenn, now in his second year as Jets head man, served as the Lions’ defensive coordinator from 2021-2024. He had a mostly successful tenure in Motown, and formed close bonds with a variety of Detroit players on both sides of the ball, including Williams.

WR Jameson Williams has noticed more attention from defenses

—That just comes from me being a better football player. That is how I look at it

—Via: Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/BJG1uiKMEo — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) September 25, 2026

Through all of Williams’ ups and downs earlier in his career, Glenn was a calming presence and someone the receiver confided in. He, in fact, served as an invaluable mentor to the Alabama product, providing him with just the right advice to get through the tough times.

It's something Williams clearly has not forgotten.

“That’s my guy, for sure,” Williams said of the former Detroit defensive play-caller. “We had a very strong relationship. He was there for me through it all. And one of the coaches who also never gave up on me, knowing I would make it through all the troubles and wade through the water I was going through. So, I appreciate AG a lot.”

Williams’ conversations with Glenn weren't always about football, either. Glenn took the time to get to know the receiver as a human being, and developed a relationship with him that transcended football.

“That’s why I truly appreciate him forever down the line,” Williams added. “He looked at our relationship as something bigger than football.”

Undeniably, Williams is still looking forward to beating his close friend on Sunday.

And in order to do so, he knows the Lions can ill-afford to play from behind, like they did a week ago against Josh Allen and the Bills. In the Week 2 contest, Dan Campbell's squad went down, 21-0, before scoring its first points in the second quarter.

“We left some opportunities on the field, and started the game slow,” Williams said. “As an offense, we know we can't play from behind the whole time. That is not good in a football game. And we just got to capitalize more.”

Williams, who has faced extra attention from defenders so far this season, remains confident he and his teammates will “capitalize more” in the weeks ahead.

“i just got to still get open through certain defenses they're putting on me. We've got ways to get around that stuff,” the fifth-year wideout expressed. “It'll come eventually. It's still early in the season, it's just Week 3.”