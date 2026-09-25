'That's For Losers': Lions DC Has Not Thought About Absence of Kerby Joseph

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is not staying up late at night worrying about the fact that safety Kerby Joseph is not available to play each week and has been out rehabbing a knee injury.

Speaking to reporters, the second-year defensive leader was asked how much Joseph's absence weighs on the defense.

“To be honest, I haven't even thought much of it because those type conversations to me from my standpoint, I get from yours, I'm not saying you. But, from my standpoint, that's for losers," said Sheppard. "What am I going to stand up here and keep saying? 'I don't have Kerby.' I've never thought that. Obviously, you would love to have All-Pro caliber players, but again, I can't control that. All I can control is what I am given to work with and that is my job. And we feel like we have the resources needed to operate and function the system that we want to run here.

"So, I'm not going to, that's the point finger mentality to me. Oh, I got injuries. Oh, this guy's down. Oh, if I had (Brian Branch) BB, we would (be better on defense). No man. In my mind, I've never operated like that. Talk to anybody that's ever been around me, a teammate, a player, that's not in my world. So, I can't answer that.”

Impact of losing veteran Avonte Maddox

Earlier this week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated that veteran safety Avonte Maddox will undergo surgery for his foot injury and be out for the remainder of the season. It's a big blow to the Lions' secondary, specifically for a safety room that is already missing its top two starters.

Maddox will presumably become the third player at safety to be placed on an injury list, joining the tandem of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Both Branch and Joseph are eligible to begin practicing as soon as this week, but Campbell admitted that neither will be able to.

In losing Maddox, the Lions were forced to further add depth to a position that is already depleted. Given the team has allowed 71 points over its first two games, there are already enough concerns with the group in addition to the injury to one of their starters.

Brad Holmes added Jalen Mills to the practice squad and poached Biship Fitzgerald from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Maddox, who first came to Detroit on a one-year deal last season before re-upping with the team, offered the Lions some valuable versatility. He has experience playing outside corner, nickel corner and safety throughout his career, which allowed the Lions to be flexible with how they deployed him.

With all the injuries the team has had to endure, Maddox was a natural option to fill the void prior to his injury.

Thomas Harper has opportunity to be next man up

The Lions were hoping to lean on Thomas Harper to play a bigger role, but he has dealt with an ankle injury this week and might not play against the Jets.

Harper started six games last season, taking over in a major role after the injuries to Joseph in Week 6 and Branch in Week 13. He was productive in this role, finishing with a 78.0 PFF grade and recording his first career interception in Week 12 against the New York Giants.

Christian Izien is also an option, as he returned from injury against the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions acquired Harper as a waiver claim following final roster cuts prior to last season, and he wound up playing a much bigger role than the Lions would likely admit envisioning for him at the beginning of last year.

Because of his familiarity with the Lions' defense, Mills is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad and suit up as soon as this week.

Coverage is obviously a primary concern for the Lions at the safety position, but they also had issues defending the run in the back-half of the defense after the injuries to Branch and Joseph last year. As a result, finding a defender who can stuff the run will be of utmost importance after Maddox's injury.