On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have their hands full containing the Buccaneers’ No. 1 rushing attack.

Tampa Bay's ground game, spearheaded by No. 1 back Bucky Irving, has amassed the most yards (1,475) through the first 10 weeks of the 2026 campaign. Irving, himself, has compiled 825 yards on 167 carries – 4.9 yards per carry – to go along with seven touchdowns.

The third-year back is also coming off a 97-yard, two-touchdown effort in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. There's no question that Irving, who's presently on pace for a career-best campaign, will be a challenge to stop for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers’ No. 2 back, Kenny Gainwell, is also a capable runner. And thus far this season, he's produced 305 yards on 63 carries, good for an average of 4.8 yards per rush attempt.

I would not be surprised one bit to see Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Zac Robinson dial up the run game early and often, especially with QB Baker Mayfield being banged up (plantar fasciitis).

As for the Lions’ defense, it's allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards (814) and the seventh-fewest rushing touchdowns (six) in the NFL through nine games.

It's a credit not only to Sheppard's ability to scheme against the run, but also to defensive lineman Alim McNeill's ability to anchor the line.

The defensive tackle has been the definition of a run-stuffing presence for Detroit's defense this season. In fact, he's earned a run-defense grade of 69.7 from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. It ranks as the 16th-best run-defense mark among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen.

Plus, he's been extremely proficient as a pass-rusher, with seven sacks (the most among interior DL) and 37 total pressures (the second-most among all interior DL). And for his efforts, he's earned a PFF pass-rush grade of 76.3, the 13th-best mark among players at his position.

McNeill views Tampa Bay's running backs as a physical bunch.

"They know exactly what they want to do and the identity that they're trying to create," the sixth-year defensive tackle told reporters earlier this week. "And if we want to stop the run and prove who we really are, this is the team to do it against.”

Entering this Week 11 matchup, the Buccaneers have been averaging 163.9 rushing yards per game. I believe they'll leave Ford Field on Sunday with 113 yards on the ground and a single rushing TD.