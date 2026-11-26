The Detroit Lions will look to secure their seventh straight win when they take on the Chicago Bears Thursday afternoon.

The Lions are coming off a 31-21 defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Meanwhile, Chicago prevailed against the New Orleans Saints last week, 21-13.

Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 12 matchup with Chicago.

The Lions and Bears are meeting in what is the biggest Thanksgiving in recent memory for the franchise. The team that wins this game will step into the driver's seat for the NFC North with six games remaining and could put themselves in position to contend for the No. 1 seed.

As a result, I'm predicting that Dan Campbell will try to bring the fight to the Bears and be ultra-aggressive. With how explosive the Bears' offense can be, I expect Campbell to press the issue and go for it on multiple fourth-downs. This could turn into a shootout, but I think the Lions' ability to run the ball and manage the clock will be the difference-maker. After years of struggles on Thanksgiving, the Lions get over the hump and defeat the Bears in a barnburner.

Lions 33, Bears 28

If the Lions are going to notch their seventh straight victory Thursday, they're going to have to absolutely earn it.

They're set to face one of their stiffest tests of the season, going up against Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears.

Heading into the Week 12 affair, the Bears own both a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense. And just like the Lions, they can absolutely pound the rock.

So, I believe this clash between NFC North rivals will come down to who wins the battle in the trenches. While it won't be easy, I believe that Detroit will open up just enough holes for Jahmyr Gibbs to run through, enabling Dan Campbell's squad to secure the Thanksgiving Day victory.

Lions 24, Bears 20

The Lions now face their toughest test of the 2026 season.

Ben Johnson will have the Bears offense ready to take advantage of certain weaknesses in the Lions’ secondary.

While both teams will look to establish the run, Detroit’s offense will execute more consistently.

Caleb Williams is turning the football over too much and Kelvin Sheppard’s defense will capitalize.

This game could become very high scoring, which favors Detroit.

Lions 27, Bears 24

Thursday is a major test for the Lions, going up against Ben Johnson and the red-hot Chicago Bears. Additionally, this is the Lions’ third game in 11 days, including an overseas flight to Munich, Germany.

The Lions have the opportunity to prove that the defensive improvement is more than just a lack of competition. In recent weeks, the Lions have seen their defense shut down the passing game, but their best competition in those contests was against an already injured Baker Mayfield.

The Bears have a knack for explosive plays, but also do not grade out well in play action. With Jahmyr Gibbs as the bellcow back in Detroit, that is a mismatch offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can exploit.

That said, with the recent injuries to Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and now underrated pass-rushing defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, I see the Lions unable to come out on top on Thanksgiving.

Bears 34, Lions 27