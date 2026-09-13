Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against New Orleans Saints

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions’ defense will face a New Orleans offense spearheaded by second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and fifth-year receiver Chris Olave.

The Saints also feature running back Travis Etienne, an offseason addition who ran for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns last season with the Jaguars.

Yet, there is no doubt Olave is the best offensive weapon of Kellen Moore's team, and he could be a significant matchup problem for Detroit's secondary.

More than likely, he will be defended the majority of the game by Lions outside cornerback D.J. Reed.

Reed, a ninth-year pro, experienced his fair share of struggles in coverage a year ago in his first season in the Motor City. In fact, he posted a career-worst 61.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade. If Reed encounters trouble defending Olave, it could very well result in a long day for the Lions’ thin defensive backfield.

Olave, Shough’s go-to target in the passing game, has been a 1,000-yard receiver three times in his four NFL seasons, and notched a career-high 100 catches, 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

Olave also is the only wideout on New Orleans’ present roster with two-plus seasons of prior NFL experience. Additionally, in his first time squaring off with Detroit, he had his way with Lions defenders and put up an impressive stat line: five catches for 119 yards. It came in 2023 in a 33-28 victory for Dan Campbell's squad.

If anybody is going to explode for the Saints, it's probably going to be Olave, who went for north of 100 receiving yards in each of his final two games last season. This included a career-best receiving day for him against the Jets in Week 16, in which he secured 148 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Unfortunately for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit, I expect Olave to win the majority of his one-on-one reps with Reed. And as a result, I'm expecting a big day for the talented pass-catcher on Sunday.

I'm predicting that Olave will end up amassing six catches for 89 yards and a score in the season-opening tilt.

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