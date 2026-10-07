Lions Are Demanding Even More From Offense: How Greatness Is Determined

The Detroit Lions' defense has been under a heavy amount of scrutiny to start the 2026 NFL season.

For head coach Dan Campbell, there is an understanding why supporters are feeling anxious about Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

During his weekly radio interview on 97.1 The Ticket this week, Campbell also took the opportunity to demand more from his offense.

"Man, if you want to be great, they should want to score 35 points a game, at a minimum. That's what greatness is. That's what they're charged with. We've got plenty of weapons on offense and if we're gonna accept mediocrity, then yeah, we can make all the excuses in the world," said Campbell. "If we want to spit and sputter and be average, that's one thing. We're not going to be average. We're going to raise the floor on these guys, man. We're going to push 'em.

"We've got too much offensively right now. Our quarterback's too good, our playmakers are too good, and we've got a young, hungry offensive line that's got a ton of room to grow."

The former NFL tight end has received a fair amount of pushback, due to how poor the performance of the defense has been.

Campbell has not shied away from discussing defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and avenues the defense can improve.

He has indicated since the Panthers loss a few new players could be given opportunities to assist the ailing defense.

Another avenue to improve the play on the field, highlighted by the former NFL tight end, has been the undisciplined penalties. Against Carolina, Detroit incurred a total of nine penalties.

“I think you just go back to what we did when we started. You pull them out and then if it continues to be an issue in the game, you put other guys in. I mean, that's kind of what you have to do. And if you're on the clock, then you keep them in for a play and then you get them out the very next play. So that's really the only way to do it to this point," said Campbell. "I trust that we'll get there and that's on us as coaches.

"Starts with me and we're the ones who have to demand that," Campbell added. "And I thought we did a pretty good job during training camp, but you get on the road, and you don't respond very well to it. It's an issue because that's what this League is.”

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