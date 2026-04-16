Lions Jared Goff Is Only NFL QB To Accomplish This Feat Last Three Years

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is about to enter his sixth season leading Dan Campbell's offense.

The last three seasons, the veteran signal-caller is the only quarterback who has tossed for 30 or more touchdowns in each campaign.

Detroit features one of the top receiving units in the league, and the group is expected to remain among the most productive, given the continued growth of Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has firmly cemented himself as one of the top receivers in the league.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will be tasked with balancing having a strong rushing attack and still keeping the offense explosive and able to push the football down the field passing the football.

Goff also will benefit from the addition of Mike Kafka to the coaching staff. The former NFL quarterback has worked with Patrick Mahomes and is widely considered a rising head coaching candidate.

Kafka spent the last year as the Giants offensive coordinator. He became the Giants interim head coach when Brian Daboll was dismissed.

QBs with 30+ TD passes every year for the last 3 years:



Jared Goff



end of list pic.twitter.com/pxszsuLoEr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 15, 2026

What Sports Illustrated believes needs to occur for draft to be successful

The biggest need for the Lions is to improve the offensive line unit, according to several NFL pundits.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 2026 draft will be a success for the Lions, if they "improve their offensive line. The Lions have a need at tackle after Taylor Decker’s departure, as well as needs along the interior offensive line. Their line finished 31st in , signaling the unit’s need for improvement—especially since Jared Goff’s EPA per play plummeted from 10th to 25th when under pressure last season."

Director of College Scouting superpower

At his pre-draft media session, general manager Brad Holmes was asked what makes Brian Hudspeth, the team's Director of College Scouting, such a valuable member of the personnel department.

“He just has a lot of experience. He’s very organized, he’s a good evaluator. Like you mentioned, I used to be in the southeast (region) with Hudsepth and kind of seeing the way he goes about his work. As much as scouting is evolving, you still need to have some old school roots," said Holmes. "There’s still some grassroot level things.

"There’s steps you cannot skip, basically, in the scouting process," Holmes added. "That’s what I really appreciate about Hud. Hud’s going to make sure those steps aren’t getting skipped because they’re critical.”

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