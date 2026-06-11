Tyleik Williams Is 'Playing Faster,' Discusses Expectations For 2026

The Detroit Lions suffered some losses to their interior defensive line during the offseason, with DJ Reader and Roy Lopez both signing elsewhere in free agency.

While those losses will be felt, an internal option looks to be primed for a big opportunity in Tyleik Williams. The team's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Williams is ready to help contribute after a modest role in his rookie campaign.

With oragnized team activities wrapping up Thursday, Williams has been getting his workload up throughout the offseason workout process. He feels a marked shift in his playing speed from his rookie year to now, as he feels more comfortable playing at the professional level.

“I feel way better. I don’t feel as nervous, so I’m playing faster," Williams said after Thursday's practice. "I learned a lot last year, so just trying to use that to build on this year and get better.”

The experience he gained in last season's opportunities have only benefitted him, as he's come to understand the speed of the game as well as opposing schemes. With this in tow, he's expecting to perform at a higher level beginning in 2026.

“Just how the NFL is played. It’s a lot different than college," Williams explained. "Players are way better, schemes are way better. Just having a year under my belt, I’m playing faster and more fluid.”

Working with Alim McNeill

Williams has goals of dropping more weight before the regular season, as well as becoming more acclimated with the team's playbook in anticipation of playing a bigger role.

When he was drafted, one of Williams' calling cards was his versatility. In addition to lining up as a three-technique, Williams has the size and skill-set to play nose tackle. With Reader and Lopez both gone, there is a clear opportunity for him to slot right into that vacancy.

“I think I’ll be playing some nose this year, and some three-tech,” Williams told reporters. "We'll see."

If Williams is able to earn the nose tackle spot, he'll be lining up next to Alim McNeill. A dominant force when healthy over the past two seasons, McNeill is a veteran player who Williams has leaned on throughout the start of his career.

Whether it be conversations about football or life, McNeill has been available for Williams any time he needs advice.

“I talk to Alim every day with something about football," Williams said. "Last year it was DJ and Alim, now it’s Alim. Alim helps me whenever I need help, and he’s been that great leader for me going into year two.”

An Ohio State product, Williams has had some fun with his Michigan counterparts in the defensive line room. In addition to Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions drafted former Wolverine Derrick Moore in this year's draft.

The result has been some good-natured ribbing surrounding the rivalry between all parties, with Williams' Buckeyes holding the upper hand in this year's edition of The Game.

“We have our conversations about the game," Williams said. "I troll (Moore), he trolls me. He’s a great player and he’ll help us.”