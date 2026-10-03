The Detroit Lions enter their Week 4 contest with the Panthers looking to notch a second consecutive win.

While the Lions feature plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, three defensive players, in particular, need to deliver much stronger performances Sunday night.

Each of the players below have underwhelmed thus far this season, and are candidates to bounce back in Detroit's primetime affair in Carolina.

LB Jack Campbell

Campbell has had a nightmarish start to the 2026 campaign. And he hasn't come anywhere close to replicating his Pro Bowl-caliber production from a season ago.

In fact, through three games, he's earned just a 44.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking a measly 61st among 67 qualified linebackers. And he's especially struggled in coverage, allowing a passer rating of 149.4 on passes thrown his way.

Quite simply, Campbell has underachieved thus far this season, and needs to perform at a much higher level in order for the Lions’ defense to reach its full potential.

He has a tough task ahead of himself Sunday night facing Bryce Young and the Panthers’ fifth-ranked offense. However, if he can find a way to get back on track, it'd go a long way toward Detroit securing the Week 4 victory.

CB D.J. Reed

Reed will take on a banged-up Panthers receiving corps Sunday.

Xavier Legette, Carolina's No. 3 receiver, has already been ruled out for the Week 4 contest. Meanwhile, Jalen Coker, the team's leading receiver with 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns, is presently questionable with a quad injury.

If Coker is ruled out, Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan will undoubtedly become the main focus of Reed and the Lions’ secondary.

Through three weeks, Reed has been underwhelming in coverage. He's allowed a passer rating of 131.9 on passes thrown his way – 85th out of 97 qualified cornerbacks – and 20.3 yards per reception (92nd among qualified CBs).

Along with all that, he's already allowed 10 receptions on balls thrown his way. Plus, he's recorded zero interceptions and just one pass defensed. And for his efforts, he's earned a 60.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 45th among qualified corners.

Detroit's secondary direly needs him to perform more like a No. 1 CB in the weeks ahead, including on Sunday night in Carolina.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez hasn't made much of an impact through the season's first three weeks. He's logged just 54 overall snaps and seven total tackles, but could play himself into a bigger role with a solid showing against Carolina.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit could use much more from Rodriguez and the Lions’ entire linebackers unit in Week 4 and beyond. Providing Rodriguez with increased responsibilities could be an important step in that process.