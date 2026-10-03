5 Players Lions Must Scout: One That Will Make Fans Forget Joey Porter Jr.

The Detroit Lions sit at 2-1 as they head on a crucial road trip to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday Night Football. Before they can dive into the Week 4 action, however, the college football world is in action for Week 5.

The Lions will be looking to gain key contributors in their 2027 draft, as the early returns on the 2026 class are mixed and a lackluster 2024 class looms large.

Here are five players the Detroit Lions must scout who could build their core in Week 5.

LB Chris Cole, Georgia

Cole sits as one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class. His athleticism is one of his key strengths, and that makes him a nightmare to opposing teams when blitzing. The Bulldogs defender already sits at 1.5 sacks through four games, with the Bulldogs the No. 2 team in the country.

His play recognition needs some work, but his athleticism makes him an intriguing pick and potentially another early-round linebacker after CJ Allen went to Indianapolis in the second round this past April.

Cole’s Bulldogs host the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:45 p.m. EST on Saturday.

S KJ Bolden, Georgia

It is a two Bulldog week on the draft board, as Bolden is another player that the Lions need to turn on the tape for. The safety is versatile, but is projected as a free safety at the pro level.

He is a solid tackler, but needs to bulk up to physically compete one-on-one with receivers. However, with the lack of a solid Kerby Joseph timeline in Motown, Bolden can be a top pick that will make an impact on the field. It either frees up Brian Branch to play the nickel spot, or Bolden could slot in as Joseph’s replacement. Regardless, it would be a homerun pick.

CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

The eyes stay on the SEC this week, as Alabama squares off with “Super Kamario” Taylor and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Brown will be tasked with holding Taylor’s arm in check by locking down one side of the field.

Brown, at 6-foot, has the size desired for a corner, and can play on the outside level. He has sticky man coverage, which is a must to be in the Lions secondary, although he did allow too many yards in coverage last season. He has the straight line speed to make up for it at this level, too, but that is not the case in the pros.

The Lions’ issue at the cornerback position is well-documented, and Brown is an instant impact player. This game against Taylor’s Bulldogs could be huge for the 20-year-old, as a strong game bumps him from early-second round consideration into Day 1 conversations.

The Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State at noon EST.

S Adon Shuler, Notre Dame

Shuler is a rare blend of a safety that can roam the field and be a threat alongside being unafraid to knock a player out of their cleats. He lines up everywhere for the Irish, and is well-respected in the locker room, being voted a team captain.

The safety has the instincts in coverage and the versatility needed to be a real contributor at the NFL level. Shuler has the hit power to be a force in the league, with Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald quipping that he “knocked a kid’s lips off” against Rice.

However, his hit power does come with a very high missed tackle count, which must be cleaned up in order for Shuler to be an impact player and move into Day Two conversations for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Shuler’s Irish travel to North Carolina to play the Tar Heels at noon EST.

QB Beau Brungard, Youngstown State

The FCS has had talented and athletic quarterbacks earn looks in the last few years. North Dakota State sent Cam Miller and Cole Payton into the NFL as Day 3 picks in the last two seasons, and Brungard may be taking the mantle this season.

The versatile dual-threat quarterback has a ridiculous highlight tape, and this season looks to be just as good. The Ohio native has completed over 74 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards this season, and has added 461 yards and seven more house calls on the ground.

Defenses simply cannot account for Brungard’s strengths. In 2025, Brungard had 54 total touchdowns, split down the middle with 26 through the air and 27 on the ground. That accounts for 53 of his touchdowns, as his other was a 50-yard receiving touchdown, of course.

When looking for a potential change-of-pace or red-zone wrinkle for Drew Petzing’s offense, Brungard is that player. Dan Campbell knows about the dangers of a Taysom Hill package from his time in New Orleans, and Brungard could be the late round or undrafted option.

The Penguins’ star player is also well experienced, being in his third season as a collegiate starter with YSU.

Youngstown State travels to Southern Illinois at 5 p.m. EST.