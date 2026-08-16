Lions Roundtable: Bengals Recap, Previewing Commanders Preseason Game

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff analyzes the team's performance in their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as outlines expectations for the team's second exhibition

1. What was your biggest takeaway from the Lions’ preseason opener?

Christian Booher: I think the Lions didn't show a ton in their preseason opener. It was a mostly safe gameplan offensively, and the offense was largely run by an inexperienced UDFA. However, I think there's some upside in the run game with some of the things they did schematically, and Jacob Saylors had a solid game.

Defensively is where my big takeaways are. They've got some serious pass-rushing depth in players like Ahmed Hassanein, Anthony Lucas and Eric O'Neill. If Lucas and O'Neill don't make the roster and get through waivers, they should be priorities for the Lions to retain on the practice squad with potential to move up at some point throughout the year.

Vito Chirco: I believe that the Lions have issues to clean up on both sides of the ball. Specifically, the O-line play needs to improve, and the secondary sure could benefit from improved play. Players like OL Miles Frazier and CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. failed to impress, and need to show more the rest of camp in order to earn spots on the Lions’ season-opening 53-man roster.

Emmett Matasovsky: It is hard to take much away from a game where the starters are benched and seemingly half the draft picks and free agent acquisitions are injured. That said, I will say that my top takeaway is that the pass-rush looked good against the Bengals starters.

Additionally, the other top takeaway (and potential overreaction at this stage) is that Blake Miller’s hype is legit. He quietly impressed on a night that saw his top competition, Larry Borom, allow a sack.

2. Who helped their stock the most against the Bengals?

Booher: I think Saylors and Hassanein were the big winners of the night. They were the fuel for the team on their respective sides of the ball, with Saylors jumpstarting the offense and Hassanein getting after the quarterback on defense.

I was also impressed with the poise that Altmyer showed. Though in my opinion he still has a ways to go to beat out Josh Dobbs and make the roster, I think there's some upside there. Other standouts in my opinion included Tarik Black and Aamaris Brown.

Chirco: I believe two players did: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein and running back Jacob Saylors. Hassanein generated pressure all game long, and finished the contest with two sacks. Meanwhile, Saylors led all Lions players with 83 total yards in the first half. I believe that both “bubble” players tremendously improved their stock with their performances in week one of the preseason.

Matasovsky: The obvious top answer for most is Ahmed Hassanein. Frankly, no one came close to impressing as much as the Boise State product. Two sacks, two tackles for loss, effort plays, pressure, that game turned my 53-man roster projection of Hassanein from penciled in into sharpie’d in.

3. How positive of a sign is it that the team is getting healthier?

Booher: Anytime a team gets healthier, that's a huge positive. I also think that this is a bigger lift to the Lions than most because they have been so riddled with injuries in the past. This is a step in the right direction for them health wise, and staying healthy throughout the rest of preseason and training camp would be a huge boost.

Chirco: It’s a big-time positive. However, I’m still concerned about the health of safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, as well as corner Ennis Rakestraw (who was injured in Thursday’s preseason opener). Until Branch and Joseph are cleared to play, I will be worried about the strength of the Lions’ secondary.

Matasovsky: The team getting healthier is a positive sign, but it also comes at the cost of the team already receiving injuries. If the team can have all its starters ready for Week 1 besides the safety duo of Branch and Joseph and C Cade Mays, that will be a success.

4. What are you hoping to learn about at training camp this week?

Booher: I think the biggest thing for this week is for the roster to begin to separate itself. With a preseason game in the books, the Lions now have plenty of concrete evidence and tools to evaluate the players at their disposal. This is a pivotal week for players on the roster bubble, with only two preseason dates remaining before final cuts.

Chirco: For starters, I want to find out how serious Rakestraw’s injury is. Plus, I would like to see whether Hassanein and Saylors can continue their impressive play. It would go a long way toward the two of them earning spots on Detroit’s season-opening roster. Lastly, I would like to see TeSlaa look more like the highlight-making receiver he was as a rookie.

Matasovsky: I’m hoping to learn more on the overall prognosis of Jacob Saylors’ health, along with team injury recovery. Additionally, I’d love to see how much Luke Altmyer has learned from his time facing another professional defense and how he can apply it to his practice routine.

5. Which starters have to play against the Commanders?

Booher: I wouldn't be opposed to the entire starting lineup getting some run against the Commanders. Though the easiest decision would be to essentially put that group in bubble wrap to ensure they get to the regular season healthy, there could be some rust that comes along with that decision.

I'd especially like to see the offense get some run with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. It doesn't even have to be an entire quarter, but I would like to see Jared Goff handle the operation for a series or two to get in the flow of a game with Petzing. In my eyes, this would give Goff a more clear idea of what play-calls to expect in certain situations.

I can't think of a better time for the offense to get a dress rehearsal of sorts before the regular season than in the only preseason game they'll have in front of their home fans.

Chirco: As much as he’s undoubtedly a proven commodity, I would like to see Penei Sewell get some reps at left tackle along with the rest of the first-string offensive line. I believe that it’s paramount the entire first-team O-line suits up before the end of the preseason. I believe that it would only aid the line in being prepared for the Lions’ regular season opener against the Saints.

Matasovsky: The top name for me is Tate Ratledge. Get the second-year pro game situation snaps with his right tackles, whether it is Borom or Blake Miller. Having Juice Scruggs in would be ideal as well to get a full offensive line assessment for a few drives, but not rushing back the Penn State product is the best route.

I would also be intrigued by seeing Hassanein suit up alongside starting defensive linemen in situations, particularly a package with Aidan Hutchinson and/or D.J. Wonnum. Jack Campbell is another name here, as he is now the full leader of the team and defensive play-caller with Alex Anzalone in Tampa.

6. What is one thing you want to see in the second preseason game?

Booher: I want to see the offense be more efficient. Josh Dobbs should get a longer run with a long week to better his understanding of the offense, and he could be the difference. I just felt that the offense sputtered and stalled out too often, sometimes because of their own doing.

In Saturday's game, I'd like for the operation to be a bit smoother across the board. It's really important to me to see this group move the ball efficiently and convert in key situations, even if it's just preseason. If the offense plays well, it would be a huge boost of confidence for both players and coaches, especially Petzing.

Chirco: I would love to see Isaac TeSlaa bounce back with a much stronger performance. No ifs, ands, or buts about it, he struggled mightily against the Bengals, and failed to look the part of a No. 3 receiver. With that said, I believe the entire organization would like to see him get back on track against the Commanders.

Matasovsky: The only thing that matters, for me, in a preseason game is getting the starters their reps and then leaving the field healthy. That is the only, and I repeat, only thing that I want to see.

Granted, outside of health, I will also say that seeing the pass-rush continue its momentum and a bounce-back game from Isaac TeSlaa would be good to see.