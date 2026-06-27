Lions TE Sam LaPorta: No. 7 Player Faces Pivotal Contract Year

The Detroit Lions have several players due for contract extensions who are more than deserving.

Among that crowd is tight end Sam LaPorta. Because LaPorta was not a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team does not have the luxury of the fifth-year option and as such he's entering the final year of his contract.

There have been reports that the Lions hope to get a deal done with LaPorta, and multiple tight ends have recently signed extensions to set the market at the position.

Coming off a season-ending injury and with a pivotal season ahead, LaPorta enters the 2026 season as the team's No. 7 most important player of 2026.

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Why LaPorta is so important

In his first three seasons, LaPorta has quickly established himself as a security blanket for quarterback Jared Goff. The Iowa product has been very consistent throughout his career, as he has routinely found a way to get open and help the offense stay on schedule.

After setting the record for receptions for a rookie tight end in 2023, LaPorta has been solid, steady and consistent throughout his career. He has also become a pivotal part of the team's run game as an improved run-blocker, which makes him all the more important to the group's success.

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, there is some pressure for LaPorta to succeed. While reports have indicated that the team has intentions of re-signing him, the budget could grow thin with possible extensions for players like Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch also on the horizon.

As a player the Lions drafted, there is a precedent that Detroit will do what it takes to retain him. If they do, he'll be a valuable member of their core and expected to perform as such.

LaPorta's strengths and weaknesses

When he was drafted, LaPorta was regarded more as a receiving threat than a run-blocker. He has developed even more in that area over the course of his career. In addition to having reliable hands, LaPorta has also shown athleticism to make plays after the catch.

In three seasons, LaPorta's drop rate is a miniscule 3.6 percent on 274 targets. He has also improved his yards after catch average every season, with a career-best 6.8 yards of YAC per catch in 2025 before his injury.

He's also a red-zone threat for the offense, as he's recorded 20 career touchdowns over three seasons.

Prior to last season, his run-blocking was considered an area that needed improvement. He posted the highest run-blocking grade of his career by Pro Football Focus as a response at 64.9, and seems to be growing in that area.

What happens if LaPorta gets hurt?

Unfortunately, the Lions had to deal with this reality last season as LaPorta suffered a season-ending herniated disk in his back that limited him to just nine games. As a result, the Lions had to turn to Brock Wright before he also suffered a season-ending injury.

Wright is returning this season for what will be the final year of his current contract, and figures to be the team's second option. He has carved out a valuable role as the team's second tight end, as the team has featured him in many of their run packages.

The Lions signed veteran Tyler Conklin this offseason, and Conklin has produced at the level of a top tight end at points in his career. He's coming off a down year in 2025, but figures to be a solid third option if he stays healthy.

Detroit also has some intriguing options that will battle for roster spots, such as undrafted free agent Miles Kitselman and converted wide receiver Jackson Meeks. If the Lions lose LaPorta again, Detroit could look to one of those options if they offer more receiving upside to pair with the block-first Wright.

Why we ranked LaPorta here

LaPorta's ability to find open spots at the second level of opposing defenses is very valuable for Detroit. With his reliable hands and growing ability to create big plays after the catch, he will no doubt be a big contributor for the team's attack.

With opposing defenses having to account for the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs around him, LaPorta could be the beneficiary of a lot of opportunities. It will be important that he stays healthy and converts on these, as it could lead to another big season for him in a pivotal contract year.