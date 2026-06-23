Kyle Pitts' Contract Extension Makes Life Difficult For Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract signed back in 2023, when the team invested a 2023 second-round pick to select him.

It is expected the talented offensive weapon will earn a lucrative new contract extension at some point this summer or during the regular season.

His market value just instantly went up, as the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a new three-year, $54 million extension with Kyle Pitts. The new deal reportedly includes $36 million in guaranteed monies.

Pitts is now the third-highest paid player at the tight end position. His AAV of $18 million is only topped by Trey McBride of the Cardinals ($19 million AAV) and George Kittle of the 49ers (19.1 million).

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There have not been recent reports of where the Lions are at in their negotiations with the 25-year-old.

A back injury derailed LaPorta's 2025 season. As a result, Detroit's rushing attack fell off the map and the team finished with a 9-8 record.

LaPorta is not only a key offensive weapon, but an integral part of Dan Campbell's rush scheme.

With Drew Petzing now tasked with running Campbell's offense, there are elevated expectations LaPorta can have a breakout season in 2026.

Last season, LaPorta recorded 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns. McBride thrived and had a career season with the Cardinals working with Petzing.

Tight End University

The former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end is again attending "TEU" this month being held in Nashville, Tennessee. In recent years, the camp gathers top players at the position to address the finer points of the game and to build camaraderie among NFL players.

The event could be held in different cities down the road, says NFL analyst Greg Olsen.

“Nashville’s been our home from the beginning,” Olsen said, via Front Office Sports. “It’s easy to get everybody to. There’s plenty to do. They’ve been great hosts. Vanderbilt’s been awesome. But we’ve kicked around doing it in Chicago. We’ve kicked around Dallas, Austin, Miami. There’s so many great cities between professional organizations, NFL teams, and collegiately—we’ve had a lot of different conversations.”

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