The Detroit Lions have a big absence to account for on the defensive line for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Aidan Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL, meaning he will miss the rest of the year. He won't be easy to replace, and becomes the latest Lion to suffer a significant injury. As a result, the Lions' defense has several players who will need to step up moving forward.

Here are the four players facing the most pressure after Hutchinson was lost for the season.

Derrick Moore

The rookie defensive end has taken a big step forward as of late. It was a quiet start to the year, as he went the first four games of the season playing less than 20 snaps. However, an injury to DJ Wonnum gave him an opportunity in Week 9, and then Hutchinson's injury did the same in Week 10.

In each of those games, Moore recorded two sacks. This indicates the potential he has as a player, but now the expectations will be ratcheted up for him. The recent hot streak has been an intriguing development, but with Hutchinson out Moore has to be a consistent producer opposite of Wonnum.

Alim McNeill

Through nine games, McNeill is playing at an All-Pro level. The interior lineman has 6.5 sacks, which is a phenomenal number for a player who plays his position. Having McNeill producing at that level from the interior line has been a huge asset for the Lions, as he's exploited some of the extra attention being paid to Hutchinson by winning his 1-on-1 matchups.

However, with Hutchinson out it could be McNeill that sees the extra attention moving forward. While it's been a great bounce-back season for him, opposing teams are more aware of the impact he has on the game by this point in the season.

McNeill will likely see more double teams at the point of attack in pass-rush situations moving forward, and will need to continue playing at a high level even if that doesn't result in more sacks.

Tyleik Williams

A first-round pick of the Lions last year, Williams has yet to make himself a household name as a pass-rusher. Williams has been solid against the run, but hasn't been a difference maker in passing downs. Without Hutchinson, that could change.

Williams was billed as being a player who is growing in that area, but he hasn't been asked to play much as a pass-rusher with the emergence of rookie Skyler Gill-Howard.

If the Lions want to get bigger on the defensive line without Hutchinson, though, it could involve using McNeill as a 5-tech or potentially a big end and keeping Williams on the field with Gill-Howard.

DJ Wonnum

Wonnum is the veteran of the room, and his role just got magnified with Hutchinson out. Never considered to be a rush-first defensive end, he has been quite productive for Detroit to the tune of six sacks through his first eight games.

Now, Wonnum is two off a career-high and will have plenty of chances to get there. He's been the edge-setting force for the defense opposite of Hutchinson, and has done a fine job of handling that up to this point.

However, with Hutchinson no longer in the mix, teams may be less inclined to run at him as they try to expose the other side of the defense. Wonnum will need to be consistent moving forward to help stabilize a defense that is without one of its biggest leaders.

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