The Lions’ defense will receive its biggest test in a while when it takes the field Thursday against Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears.

The Bears enter the Thanksgiving Day tilt with the No. 8 offense in the NFL, averaging 26.2 points per game.

It furthers the significance of the return of D.J. Reed to the Lions’ starting lineup.

Reed, the No. 1 cornerback for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit, has missed the last three games with a hip ailment. He'll provide a big boost to Detroit's secondary, curtailing the efforts of Chicago signal-caller Caleb Williams through the air.

Here's an updated look at the Lions' depth chart ahead of their Week 12 clash with the Bears.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Joshua Dobbs.

Goff will make his 80th consecutive start when he takes the field Thursday against the Bears. He continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Lions, with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions to his name thus far in 2026. Drew Petzing & Co. will be relying on him to play a clean game in the holiday clash.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki.

Reserves: Jacob Saylors.

Inactive: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

Gibbs took over in the second half again last week against the Buccaneers. The do-it-all back finished the Week 11 contest with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Expect the Lions to ride him early and often once again Thursday vs. the Bears.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: Tay Martin, DeAndre Carter.

Inactive: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve), Tom Kennedy (Injured reserve).

The Lions got a big game from Williams vs. Tampa Bay, with “Jamo” recording a game-high 93 yards and a score. Meanwhile, St. Brown amassed just 37 yards on five catches. I expect an uptick in production from the All-Pro receiver vs. the Bears.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserves: Tyler Conklin.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom.

Inactive: Gio Manu (Non-Football Injury).

Sewell continues to be the very best tackle in all of football. He's logged 94.0 overall PFF grade through the season's first 11 weeks, including a 94.8 run-blocking mark (first among all OTs).

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backup: Miles Frazier.

Inactive: Ben Bartch (Injured reserve).

Mahogany and Ratledge have been solid all season for Detroit. But, they certainly will face a stiff challenge Thursday against Bears interior defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Simmons is coming off a three-sack performance against the Saints in Week 11.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs.

Backup: Ratledge

Reserve: Seth McLaughlin.

Inactive: Cade Mays (Injured reserve).

Scruggs continues to log valuable reps in place of Mays, who has been placed on injured reserve for a second time this season. Scruggs, who owns an overall grade of 75.4 from Pro Football Focus, has been a godsend for Detroit, and has become arguably the best acquisition of GM Brad Holmes of the past offseason.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams.

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Anthony Lucas (practice squad elevation), Mekhi Wingo.

Inactive: Skyler Gill-Howard (Injured reserve)

Gill-Howard was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury a week ago against the Buccaneers. It came on a goal-line play in which he was being used as an extra blocker. It's an unfortunate end to a solid rookie campaign for the sixth-round pick.

In his place, the Lions have called up defensive end Anthony Lucas from the practice squad. It marks the second time he's been elevated, as he also logged 12 defensive snaps against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

EDGE

Starters: DJ Wonnum (Questionable; back), Derrick Moore.

Backups: Tyler Lacy, Ahmed Hassanein.

Reserves: Eric O'Neill, Tyrus Wheat.

Inactive: Aidan Hutchinson (Injured reserve), Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

Wonnum is questionable for Detroit's holiday clash with Chicago with a back ailment. If he can't go, it makes it even more pivotal that Moore delivers a strong performance. Just last week against Tampa Bay, he generated five total pressures, including a sack of Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.

Linebackers

Starters: Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Backups: Trevor Nowaske, K.J. Britt, Owen Pappoe.

Reserve: Joe Bachie, Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Inactive: Jack Campbell (Injured reserve), Jimmy Rolder (Injured reserve), Damone Clark (Injured reserve), Devin White (Injured reserve).

Detroit's linebackers continue to step up in the absence of Jack Campbell. In the team's win over Tampa Bay last week, Rodriguez and Britt notably delivered strong efforts. The Lions certainly will need more of the same against Williams & Co. Thursday.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Roger McCreary, D.J. Reed.

Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Nick Whiteside

Reserve: Khalil Dorsey.

Inactive: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (shoulder)

The cornerbacks room receives a big boost with D.J. Reed being active, after missing the last three weeks with a hip injury. The Lions No. 1 corner was on a heater prior to the ailment, receiving some of his very best coverage grades of the season from Pro Football Focus.

Reed and the Lions’ cornerbacks will have their hands full against Bears leading receiver Luther Burden III. Burden enters the Thanksgiving Day affair with 51 catches, 654 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Safety

Starters: Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph.

Backups: Chuck Clark (Questionable; hamstring), Andre Cisco

Reserves: Christian Izien, Keith Abney.

Inactive: Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve).

Joseph did not have a hugely productive day in his season debut a week ago against the Bucs. However, he did stay on the field for the entirety of the game, a huge positive for Dan Campbell's squad.

Clark, who possessed the green dot for Sheppard's defense against Tampa Bay, is questionable this week with a hamstring injury. If he can't go against the Bears, it'd be a significant loss for the back-end of the defense.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: DeAndre Carter, Jacob Saylors

Punt returner: Carter.

Bates missed one-of-two field-goal attempts against the Bucs last week. It came on a 53-yard attempt on Detroit's first offensive possession of the game.

The Lions definitely would like to see him go perfect Thursday, in what will likely be a close game against the divisional rival Bears.