Lions Week 4 Snap Counts Reveal Coaches Sticking With Worst Unit

Here are the Detroit Lions snap counts from their Week 4 Sunday Night Football contest at Bank of America Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs saw an increase in playing time, since the team was trailing for most of the contest. Jameson Williams only took one offensive snap off, as he played 99 percent of offensive snaps this week.

Unfortunately, Detroit is forced to play the same starters in the secondary as they did against the Jets. Kelvin Sheppard's defense had little to no answers for the Panthers' offense, whether in man or zone coverages.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: (71) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs: (62) 87%

Sione Vaki: (12) 17%, 18 special teams snaps (60%)

Jacob Saylors: 17 special teams snaps (57%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams: (70) 99%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (68) 96%

Isaac TeSlaa: (58) 82%

Tom Kennedy: (1) 10%, 10 special teams snaps (33%)

Tay Martin: 18 special teams snaps (60%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta: (56) 79%,

Brock Wright: (25) 35%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Jackson Meeks: Two special teams snaps (7%)

Offensive line

Christian Mahogany: (71) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Juice Scruggs: (71) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Blake Miller: (71) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Tate Ratledge: (71) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Penei Sewell: (71) 100%

Larry Borom: (2) 3%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Miles Frazier: Six special teams snaps (20%)

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson: (70) 93%

Alim McNeill: (62) 83%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Tyleik Williams: (50) 67%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

DJ Wonnum: (36) 48%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Tyler Lacy: (33) 44%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Skyler Gill-Howard: (32) 43%, Six special teams snaps (20%), (1) offensive snap 1%

Levi Onwuzurike: (10) 13%

Derrick Moore: (8) 11%

Eric O'Neill: 19 special teams snaps (63%)

Linebackers

Jack Campbell: (75) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Derrick Barnes: (45) 60%

Trevor Nowaske: (36) 48%, 24 special teams snaps (80%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (28) 37%, Nine special teams snaps (30%)

Jimmy Rolder: (7) 9%, 18 special teams snaps (60%)

Amen Ogbongbemiga: 24 special teams snaps (80%)

Cornerbacks

D.J. Reed: (75) 100%,

Roger McCreary: (75) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: (31) 41%, Three special teams snaps (10%)

Khalil Dorsey: 17 special teams snaps (57%)

Keith Abney: 11 special teams snaps (37%)

Rock Ya-Sin: Nine special teams snaps (30%)

Safeties

Chuck Clark: (75) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Christian Izien: (73) 97%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Jalen Mills: (4) 5%, Seven special teams snaps (23%)

Specialists

Jake Bates: (12) 40%

Jack Fox: (8) 27%

Hogan Hatten: (8) 27%