Lions Week 4 Snap Counts Reveal Coaches Sticking With Worst Unit
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Here are the Detroit Lions snap counts from their Week 4 Sunday Night Football contest at Bank of America Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs saw an increase in playing time, since the team was trailing for most of the contest. Jameson Williams only took one offensive snap off, as he played 99 percent of offensive snaps this week.
Unfortunately, Detroit is forced to play the same starters in the secondary as they did against the Jets. Kelvin Sheppard's defense had little to no answers for the Panthers' offense, whether in man or zone coverages.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff: (71) 100%
Running backs
- Jahmyr Gibbs: (62) 87%
- Sione Vaki: (12) 17%, 18 special teams snaps (60%)
- Jacob Saylors: 17 special teams snaps (57%)
Wide receivers
- Jameson Williams: (70) 99%
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (68) 96%
- Isaac TeSlaa: (58) 82%
- Tom Kennedy: (1) 10%, 10 special teams snaps (33%)
- Tay Martin: 18 special teams snaps (60%)
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta: (56) 79%,
- Brock Wright: (25) 35%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Jackson Meeks: Two special teams snaps (7%)
Offensive line
- Christian Mahogany: (71) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Juice Scruggs: (71) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Blake Miller: (71) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Tate Ratledge: (71) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Penei Sewell: (71) 100%
- Larry Borom: (2) 3%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Miles Frazier: Six special teams snaps (20%)
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson: (70) 93%
- Alim McNeill: (62) 83%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Tyleik Williams: (50) 67%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- DJ Wonnum: (36) 48%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Tyler Lacy: (33) 44%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Skyler Gill-Howard: (32) 43%, Six special teams snaps (20%), (1) offensive snap 1%
- Levi Onwuzurike: (10) 13%
- Derrick Moore: (8) 11%
- Eric O'Neill: 19 special teams snaps (63%)
Linebackers
- Jack Campbell: (75) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Derrick Barnes: (45) 60%
- Trevor Nowaske: (36) 48%, 24 special teams snaps (80%)
- Malcolm Rodriguez: (28) 37%, Nine special teams snaps (30%)
- Jimmy Rolder: (7) 9%, 18 special teams snaps (60%)
- Amen Ogbongbemiga: 24 special teams snaps (80%)
Cornerbacks
- D.J. Reed: (75) 100%,
- Roger McCreary: (75) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: (31) 41%, Three special teams snaps (10%)
- Khalil Dorsey: 17 special teams snaps (57%)
- Keith Abney: 11 special teams snaps (37%)
- Rock Ya-Sin: Nine special teams snaps (30%)
Safeties
- Chuck Clark: (75) 100%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Christian Izien: (73) 97%, Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Jalen Mills: (4) 5%, Seven special teams snaps (23%)
Specialists
- Jake Bates: (12) 40%
- Jack Fox: (8) 27%
- Hogan Hatten: (8) 27%
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!