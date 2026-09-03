The Detroit Lions are now beginning their preparations for their first game of the 2026 NFL season.

Before Dan Campbell's squad takes the field in front of the home crowd, multiple players have changed jersey numbers.

Those that have made changes include rookie defensive end Derrick Moore, cornerback Keith Abney, quarterback Luke Altmyer, defensive back Aamaris Brown, wideout Lucky Jackson and defensive tackle Ben Stille.

On the official league transaction report, no new additions were repoted, so the active roster remains at 51 total players.

Detroit will face the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field on Sunday, September 13 at 1p.m.

Jersey number changes

CB Keith Abney (From 28 to No. 6)

QB Luke Altmyer (From 2 to No. 15)

DB Aamaris Brown (From 42 to No. 24)

WR Lucky Jackson (From 11 to No. 9)

DE Derrick Moore (From 9 to No. 8)

DT Ben Stille (From 72 to No. 96)

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Roster building strategy

Speaking to local reporters earlier this week, general manager Brad Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew shared what roster building strategies the organization deploys that supporters may not be aware of.

"Well, without going into too many details, I would say the intangible part is really, we’ve got to be tough, smart," said Agnew. "We like guys that are gritty, guys that like football, that love football. We don't want guys that like what football does for them. We want guys that love ball and love to play football. So, I think that's the main ingredient, the intangibles.”

Holmes has reiterated in the past the team will sacrifice a little on talent, if a player features strong intangibles.

"I would say just to piggyback on what Ray (Agnew, Jr.) said. "We will sacrifice or compromise on talent for those intangible qualities," said Holmes. "There might be a guy that has a little bit more speed or length or talent, but if he doesn't meet the standards from what we call football character and intangible quality standpoint, then we know it's going to be a hard fit here.”

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