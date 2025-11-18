Detroit Lions Doubted in Latest Week 12 NFL Power Rankings
Here is a review of Week 12 NFL power rankings.
In the majority of polls, the Detroit Lions dipped, following a disappointing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.
On the road, against decent opponents with stout defensive lines, Dan Campbell's squad has struggled to perform offensively.
There are growing question marks if Detroit is still able to make a deep playoff run, given the inconsistent play of the offensive line.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 8th
Last ranking: 5th
While this is more of an Eagles defensive stat, I suppose, Sunday was the first time a quarterback averaged 70% or better in completion rate and went on to log fewer than 40% completion rate. That’s utter demolition (plus really crappy northeast weather).
ESPN
Power ranking: 8th
Last ranking: 6th
Morton was stripped of his playcalling duties after a Week 9 loss to the Vikings, and he might have to fight to secure a long-term role with the Lions. In 2024, Detroit led the NFL with 33.2 points per game under former OC Ben Johnson, and Morton was given the tall order of following the current Bears coach. Morton has said he's "fully supportive" of the Campbell's decision and would be ready if he's needed to call plays again. But things not initially working in that area could be costly for his future.
The Athletic
Power ranking: 8th
Last ranking: 5th
It turns out that Dan Campbell with a play-call sheet in his hands is even more aggressive than regular Dan Campbell. In his second game calling plays for the Lions, the head coach went for it five times on fourth down. Detroit converted none. NFL teams have attempted at least five fourth downs in 145 games this century. Only one other time has the team failed to convert any of those attempts: the Lions against the Patriots in 2022 (0-for-6). Their head coach? Yep, Dan Campbell.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 10th
Last ranking: 7th
The offense didn't do enough in the loss to the Eagles. At 6-4, they have to get it going. One more thing: It's OK to kick field goals once in a while.
The Ringer
Power ranking: 7th
Last ranking: 4th
I can’t imagine how frustrating Sunday night’s loss must have been for Lions fans. While Detroit’s defense didn’t force sacks or turnovers against Philadelphia, it dominated the Eagles offense on third down, kept Philly’s passing game reined in, and gave Jared Goff and the offense several chances to win the game.
If this were truly a championship-quality team, Detroit’s offense would’ve been able to do enough to squeeze out a win. Instead, Goff looked rattled and as inaccurate as we’ve seen him in years—and that’s not something head coach Dan Campbell can change by taking over play calling duties.
USA Today
Power ranking: 10th
Last ranking: 9th
They've alternated wins and losses over the past six games, their inconsistency currently leaving them outside of the NFC playoff field. But it's time to go on a tear at Ford Field for a team that doesn't play on the road again until Dec. 14.
Bleacher Report
Power ranking: 8th
Last ranking: 6th
Dan Campbell took over the Detroit Lions' offensive play-calling duties two weeks ago. After Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he may want to consider giving some control back to John Morton.
To be clear, neither Detroit's play selection nor Campbell's insistence on repeatedly going for it on 4th down were the most concerning aspects of the Lions' latest outing. The offensive line isn't healthy and struggled to protect Jared Goff throughout the contest.
If the pass protection remains an issue, it'll be a huge problem. The offense will always be capable of generating the occasional big play, but any deep playoff push will be difficult if it can't sustain drives with consistency.
After losing three of their last five, the Lions have to figure out how to reach the postseason first.
Yahoo! Sports
Power ranking: 7th
Last ranking: 6th
The Lions’ loss on Sunday night brought up the old story of Jared Goff struggling outdoors when the weather isn’t perfect, and it’s hard to deny that his stats plummet in the elements. And Sunday’s loss means a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the playoffs is unlikely.