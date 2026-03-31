Detroit Lions Hosted Defensive Tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk

With the departure of veteran Roy Lopez in free agency, the Detroit Lions still have a need for depth at the defensive tackle position.

According to the league's transaction wire, the team hosted Pittsburgh Steelers free agent defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk for a visit on Tuesday.

Loudermilk, 28, played collegiately at Wisconsin (2016-2020). In his final season at the Big Ten school, he earned All-Big Ten third-team honors. He finished his college career with 7.5 sacks, 63 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss.

He was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Steelers. Last year was marred due to a high-ankle sprain, which landed him on the injured reserve list and resulted in only two games played, in his final year with the Steelers.

In his five-year career, he has recorded one sack, 63 tackles and one quarterback hit.

NFL draft expert Dane Brugler shared back in 2021, "He is quick off the snap to knife through gaps, using his hands to pry open the shoulder of blockers, but his counter measures are often ineffective if he doesn’t win at the snap. While active and strong-willed, he struggles to stay square against the run, lacking the leverage or lower-body mass to anchor, especially versus double teams. Overall, Loudermilk doesn’t play with burst or power to be a consistent disruptor, but he is a worker bee who brings energy and toughness."

Detroit utilized a first-round pick in 2025 on Tyleik Williams. His rookie season was promising, but inconsistent. Lopez ended up forcing the coaching staff to play him more, due to his consistency and dilegence against the run.

In free agency, Lopez returned to the Arizona Cardinals, where he played before joining the Lions' roster last offseason. In 2025, Lopez secured two sacks and 30 tackles in 17 appearances for the Lions.

He reportedly inked a two-year, $11.5 million deal with $7 million in guaranteed monies.

Detroit also brought back Myles Adams for one more season. He spent the majority of last season on the team's practice squad.

"He's a special talent. You don't see somebody that size that athletic, that's for sure. He's going to be very, very, very, very fun to watch," said Lopez about Williams. "He knows he's good and that's something that's special. Confidence in a young player goes a long way and seriously, I can't wait to see him grow. I'll be a fan of his for sure."

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