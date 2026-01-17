Former Detroit Lions OC John Morton Lands With Playoff Team

Earlier this week, former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton was spotted in Denver working with a Broncos team that was preparing to face the Buffalo Bills.

On Saturday morning, ESPN reported that Morton, who spent one season in Motown before being dismissed, was hired as a consultant by Sean Payton for the remainder of the playoffs.

Before returning to Detroit, the veteran offensive coach worked with Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints (2015-2016) and in Denver (2023-2024). He served as the pass game coordinator with the AFC West squad.

In 2022, Morton worked with the Lions as a Senior Offensive Assistant, assisting Ben Johnson and Dan Campbell to install key components of the offensive scheme the team was planning to run.

Payton was excited for Morton to earn an opportunity to run Detroit's offense.

“Remember, he was there not too long ago, two-and-a-half, three years ago. Our industry is small, so all of these guys I feel like I’ve hired or got to work with, like Dan (Campbell). So when Dan calls me on ‘Johnny Mo’ and he’s going to be the play caller, I’m like, ‘He’ll be excited.’ I’m excited for him," the veteran coach told reporters last year. "The terminology and the communication, all the things that Jared (Goff) knows, the system, that all stays cleanly intact.

"Johnny is a tremendous worker. He’ll be the last one out, first one in in the morning. I’m happy for not only Johnny, but there are a number of guys this year that just seemed to like multiply," Payton commented further. "It’s good to see some of them here, like (Aaron) Glenn. It’s good to see them in these positions because those guys obviously were loyal and worked extremely hard for me at one point. So it’s good to see.”

Even though Morton expressed to reporters at the Combine he loved explosive plays, Detroit's offense was mostly risk averse.

Goff only tossed 40 passes of 20 yards or more past the line of scrimmage. More than half the league took more explosive shots.

Detroit's rushing attack struggled to match their productivity from the 2024 season, failing to win games, a total of seven, in which the ground game did not rush for 100 yards or more.

The Broncos are currently preparing to face a Buffalo Bills squad that was able to advance past the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first playoff game.

