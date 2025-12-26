Lions Fan Sends Message to Steelers’ DK Metcalf

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf got himself involved in an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan in the 29-24 win in Week 16 at Ford Field.

That altercation saw Metcalf swing at the fan after an apparent argument near the benches during the game. That swing earned Metcalf a two-game suspension, which knocks him out for the final two contests of the regular season.

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson revealed on his Nightcap podcast that Metcalf told him that the fan used a racial slur towards him.

Now the fan, Zack Kennedy, has made an appeal to Metcalf about the incident and how he wants to proceed moving forward.

Lions Fan Makes Appeal to DK Metcalf

Kennedy and his lawyers held a press conference on Dec. 26, addressing the altercation and what went down.

The fan denied use of a racial slur and hate speech and asked Metcalf to say that he didn't do that, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic .

"I didn't use any racial slurs, no hate speech," Kennedy said. "I mean, none of that stuff at the game. Actually never. Fifteen years season ticket holder for the Lions, I've never done that at all. So to DeKaylin, if you're watching this man, just if you could just say that please"

Kennedy's lawyer, Sean Head of Head Murphy Law, said that his client didn't use any racial slur or other slur towards Metcalf.

"We’re here today for one reason: To correct the record," Head said. "Ryan Kennedy did not use the N-word. Ryan Kennedy did not use the C-word. And he did not use any racial slurs whatsoever — at anytime. Those claims are absolutely false."

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Head also said that there is nothing that supports Metcalf's accusation on Kennedy, whether video, security at Ford Field, who didn't eject Kennedy after the incident, plus other witnesses.

His lawyer did say that Kennedy has received abuse and threats from the incident and that his business has received low reviews as a result.

"After the assault, false accusations of racism and racial slurs were made publicly. As a result, Ryan Kennedy and his family have received threats. They’ve been harassed. And his business has been damaged."

Head acknolwedged that the reached out to Metcalf and his legal team and that they haven't gotten anything back, but that Metcalf can correct the record.

"We’ve reached out to DK Metcalf’s representatives. We’ve asked that those false accusations be corrected. As of this morning, we have not received a response. Mr. Metcalf does have the ability to explain what was not said."

Story from Metcalf's Side on the Incident

While Kennedy and his lawyer deny the incident took place, Johnson spoke on what Metcalf said to him after the game.

"He called him a racial slur," Johnson said."He called him the N-word and called his mom a ****. And I think with those words being exchanged and the fans saying that, I think that's where the action occurred, where I think he threw a punch. I'm not sure if he connected or whatever. But he did call him the n-word, and he called his mama, I guess, the c-word."

After the altercation happened, many videos have emerged about the incident, including one where you can hear Kennedy yell, "That was the goal," after the incident happened.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also showed support for Metcalf earlier in the week at his press conference, but didn't speak on the incident itself, due to not wanting to incriminate himself.

"He did explain to me why he did what he did," Tomlin said. "I certainly don't condone the behavior, but I support DK. I really don't have a lot to add other than what I just told you. I think he has a hearing this afternoon, an appeals hearing, and I certainly don't want to weigh in prior to that. I have heard more recently that there might be legal ramifications, but I'd better be careful of what I say and how I say it."

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!