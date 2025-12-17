Lions Target OL, DE, QB in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a ways away, but it's never too early to look into the future for the Detroit Lions.

As the team fights for its playoff lives, they currently sit with the 17th overall pick in the first round. This could change in the coming weeks, as they could ultimately find their way into the playoffs and earn a lower pick.

Utilizing PFF's mock draft simulator, which my latest projection for the Lions' haul in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 17: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

With the reported uncertainty surrounding Taylor Decker's future, it would be wise for the Lions to invest in young offensive tackle depth. Fano is one of the top prospects at the position, and appears to have the athleticism and skill set that translates to success at the NFL level.

If Decker returns, Fano would serve as nice insurance on the depth chart. However, with the bumps and bruises that are sustained over the course of the NFL season, there's no doubt that he could be called upon to step up and play significant snaps.

Round 2, pick 49: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Jacas is an ever-improving defender who has displayed continuous growth during his time at Illinois. He was an instant contributor with four sacks apiece in each of his first two seasons with the Fighting Illini, and has blossomed since.

After recording eight sacks last season, Jacas has notched 11 this year. He has dabbled with playing some linebacker at times, and could provide the Lions with some versatility. The young defender would also give the team some good young depth to compliment Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 4, pick 117: Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

Without a third-round pick due to the Isaac TeSlaa trade in last year's draft, the Lions have a long wait ahead of them after their second-round pick. This leads them to select Kilgore in the fourth, who would give them more depth in the secondary with Amik Robertson in the final year of his two-year deal.

Kilgore has some serious tools to work with, and has been a multi-faceted contributor for the Gamecocks. He has eight career interceptions, including an SEC-leading five in 2024. One of his signature traits is his ability to compete in the run game, as evidenced by an 82.2 Pro Football Focus run defense grade this season.

Round 5, pick 156: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

The Lions have some uncertainty at the linebacker position, with Alex Anzalone currently in the final year of a three-year contract extension. Malcolm Rodriguez and Grant Stuard are also set to be free agents, so depth may need to be replenished.

Enter Fisher, who has been a catalyst for the Hoosiers' run to a Big 10 championship and the No. 1 seed in the college football playoff. He has seven tackles for loss this season and 16 pressures, so there's some versatility in his game that could be untapped.

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Round 6, pick 195: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

One of the biggest areas of concern for the Lions moving forward is their interior offensive line, as the group hasn't been the same without Frank Ragnow. Tate Ratledge has started at right guard, but repped plenty at center in the offseason workout program and could be in position to play there moving forward.

With the potential for Miles Frazier to also see an increased workload in the years to come, the Lions would benefit from adding another young interior lineman to the mix. In Jones, Detroit would get a true center who helmed a Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line.

Round 6, pick 206: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

The tight end position is another that has been battered by injury throughout this season, as both Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright are currently on injured reserve. Currently, the team has Shane Zylstra and Anthony Firkser as its two options on the active roster.

By adding a young player like Klein, the Lions could add a rookie into the mix who has some pass-catching upside. Injuries hampered Klein throughout this past year with the Wolverines, and Michigan's run-heavy offense didn't lend itself to a plethora of opportunities. However, he did show plenty of athleticism at times and could develop into a contributor.

Round 7, pick 230: Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

The Lions have drafted one quarterback under Brad Holmes' tutelage, that being Hendon Hooker. With the Tennessee product out of the picture, the 2026 NFL draft seems to be a good time for the Lions to try and add another young quarterback to the mix.

Robertson is a strong-armed passer who has some mobility. This season at Baylor, he threw for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns. Some concerns about his decision-making remain, but he wouldn't be going into a situation where he'd be needed to play right away. Because of this, he could afford to develop and grow with the potential to get opportunities down the line.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 7, pick 255: Peyton Bowen, S, Oklahoma

Bowen is an intriguing defensive back prospect who could rise up boards with a strong performance in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners' first matchup with Alabama was defined by the young defender, as he had a big pass breakup to help win the game.

There's also an intriguing amount of special teams versatility with Bowen, who has been an active participant on Oklahoma's coverage units throughout his time there. He could be a prototypical special teams ace early in his career with the ability to develop into more.

More from Lions OnSI: