Lions' Week 11 Inactives List
The Detroit Lions have officially announced the list of players ruled inactive against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Among the players Detroit ruled inactive were running back Craig Reynolds, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and practice squad elevated wide receiver Tom Kennedy.
Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who was added to the injury report Saturday with an oblique injury, is officially active.
Prior to the game, the team already ruled out eight players, including cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, safety Kerby Joseph, tight end Sam Laporta, defensive linemen Josh Paschal and Marcus Davenport, offensive lineman Miles Frazier and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
Dan Campbell has had to reshuffle his lineup in the past, as the secondary has been dealing with numerous injuries and Brian Branch serving a one-game suspension.
What has made Detroit a winning organization has been the ability to call upon numerous players from the practice squad or lower on the depth chart to play and still execute at a very high level.
Detroit's roster is aware of the importance of the playoff ramifications of the contest against the NFC East powerhouse squad.
A loss would make it difficult for Detroit to again earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a bye week.
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson called the call a must-win, highlighting just how focused the team was on leaving Lincoln Financial Field with the victory.
Campbell was asked by local reporters in the week leading up to the game if he likes that players like Hutchinson view this game against the Eagles as a must-win.
“Yeah, I do. I do like that. I think we need to apply some pressure on ourselves, in a good way, because I know we’ve got the right guys too. That’s what helps," said Campbell. "We’re not - the reality is we’ve still got a lot of games left. How much is a must-win a must-win? But yet, I think when you view it that way, we’ve got to find a way to come away with this one. It’s important. They’re all important but this is the one in front of us right now. And I just think it applies the right kind of friction, the right kind of pressure on you.
"So, I am good because I know our guys and I know that they’re gearing up, they’re going to be ready to respond," Campbell added. "They know it’s not going to be easy. We’re going to have to scratch and claw for everything that happens. And really that play that happens with 11 minutes in the second quarter could be the difference in this game.”