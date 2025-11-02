Lions' Week 9 Inactives List
The Detroit Lions officially revealed their Week 9 inactives list, ahead of a Week 9 division showdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Detroit had previously ruled out safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, defensive back Daniel Thomas and running back Craig Reynolds.
Meanwhile, cornerback Terrion Arnold and left tackle Taylor Decker will be available this week.
Others ruled inactive include defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, safety Erick Hallett and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.
Offensive coordinator John Morton is quite aware of the havoc Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores can create.
“They cause havoc up front. A lot of moving parts up front, coverages, different types of coverages. Does a really good job in man-zone tells," said Morton. "But really, it starts up front. Trying to break down your protections to get guys through, even in the run game and everything like that. It’s kind of calmed down a little bit this year, I think based on some of their injuries that they’ve had. But listen, everybody plays us differently, so we have to expect the unexpected with him. That’s the biggest thing.”
One of the areas the offense is seeking to improve upon is creating more explosive plays, especially in the passing attack.
“If the defense stopped playing shell all the time. I mean, that’s really the biggest thing. I mean, look at our personnel. I mean, teams are playing us differently because of who we have out there. So, don’t get me wrong, we have plays for shots, and it’s just not there sometimes. That’s just the way it goes. First and second down, we’re taking a shot. If it’s not there, we check it down," said Morton. "We’re not going to force anything.
"I think you create big plays when you have – third down, you can do that when you get more man-to-man and things like that, you can create some big plays," Morton explained further. "We’re pretty good after the catch in the league, and that’s where we’ve been getting a lot of our big plays. But, as the season goes on and people catch up to your tendencies, ‘Oh, this guy is getting this.’ Defenses are not dumb. We always have plays where we’re trying to take shots. If it’s not there, we’re going to be smart. There’s no question.”