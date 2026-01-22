28 NFL teams are locked into their draft positions with only four football games left this winter. The declaration from Dante Moore to return to Oregon for another season has turned this draft on its head. This draft already lacked high end talent, and now there’s an even smaller pool of those players available on Day 1.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Florida International University during the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tonight is bigger for Indiana fans than Raider fans, but Las Vegas faithful should watch with excitement. The Raiders are getting a quarterback who is both ready to deal with pressure and capable of expanding the field on offense.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese – EDGE, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dante Moore’s decision to return to school is certainly a setback for New York. They should take this opportunity to add a top flight player at a position of value if possible. Reese would allow for more front versatility on passing downs.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami

Mauigoa has been absurdly clean in pass protection all season long for Miami. He would step in and immediately raise the floor of Arizona's offensive line. Additionally, this forms a pair of young growing tackles for the Cardinals.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Byron Baldwin Jr. (2) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) bring down Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Ward showed an ability to create all season in Tennessee. One of Carnell Tate’s best qualities is his feel during the scramble drill. Tate is an all-around player who adds size, athleticism, and football instincts to Tennessee’s offense.

5. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State

Tyson is an excellent compliment to Malik Nabers’ game-breaking ability. While Nabers stretches the field and presents a primary target, Tyson can find space and provide another big bodied secondary target.

6. Cleveland Browns: Makai Lemon – WR, USC

Personally, I would not be surprised if Lemon ends up getting drafted higher than this. You need a unique offensive structure, but Lemon has game-breaking ability as a flex receiver. His mix of hands, physicality, and competitiveness is rare.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs’ best translation to the NFL on day one is playing nickelback. There’s a chance Washington kicks Mike Sainristil outside so Downs can play there, but this team also needs a deep third player.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike the Raiders last year, this Saints team has a roster ready for added running back talent. There’s enough talent here on the offensive line to run behind, and a quarterback capable of dicing teams with play-action.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano – OT, Utah

The Chiefs must get back to surrounding Patrick Mahomes with a foundation on offense. They did not get the best protection out of their tackles in 2025. Fano would provide an option to play early, but could also develop while Andy Reid’s offense sorts itself out.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain – EDGE, Miami

It feels like the Bengals must take the best defensive player on the board whenever they get on the clock in this draft. Bain has willed Miami’s pass rush into the national championship game. Cincinnati needs that type of effect.

11. Miami Dolphins: Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon

There’s a lot of directions Miami could go with this roster. 2025 revealed an ability to run the ball consistently. Kenyon Sadiq gives the Dolphins’ passing game a boost in multiple tight end sets.

12. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Bailey adds a relentless pass rusher to replace the hole created by trading Micah Parsons. Dallas needs a player who can track down the mobile quarterbacks within their own division.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State

Styles is a big athletic linebacker with the potential to wear the green dot and signal plays some day. The Rams have the roster and time to develop such a prospect.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods – DT, Clemson

Baltimore needs an influx of young talent at multiple positions on defense. They lack an interior player with the capability to stay inside on all three downs.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers run game was humming in 2024. For this team to take some pressure off Baker Mayfield and his legs, they need to reinvest in their ability to move the line of scrimmage.

16. New York Jets: Denzel Boston – WR, Washington

It feels like New York must build up more young pieces on offense for when they eventually add a developmental quarterback. Boston gives the Jets some size and verticality to complement Garrett Wilson’s game.

17. Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee

The Lions need to keep investing in their cornerback room. McCoy hasn’t played football since 2024 due to an ACL injury, but the Lions have the depth to allow him time.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU

The dream outcome for the Vikings is having their selection of a top cornerback here. Their biggest roster need gets filled by college football’s most shutdown player in 2025.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers identity as a defense grew late in the season as a team who flies to the football and tackles well. Adding the best run defender in college football would further push this defense’s physicality.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson

This fit continues to make too much sense for a Cowboys team that needs better tackling from their secondary and versatile players. Terrell instantly improves the effort and strain of this defense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee

Pittsburgh has a physical cornerback on one sideline in Joey Porter Jr. To complement his skill set they select Colton Hood who brings unique agility and speed to this defense.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor – OG, Alabama

Proctor would be a projected long-term tackle for most teams but he can play guard in this offense. Los Angeles must improve Justin Herbert’s protection and wouldn’t mind another swing tackle option considering recent injuries at the position.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is hit by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) as he releases the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The one true hole on this Eagles defense in 2025 was their revolving door of outside cornerbacks opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Cisse gives the Eagles a developmental option.

24. Cleveland Browns: Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M

Pairing Howell’s speed and pursuit to the quarterback opposite of Myles Garrett’s ability to push the pocket is terrifying. This roster isn’t in bad shape outside of quarterback, so Cleveland can get creative in accentuating their strengths.

25. Chicago Bears: CJ Allen – LB, Georgia

Chicago is paying their linebackers a lot of money and had multiple injuries at the position in 2025. They need to bulk up the middle of their defense against the numerous productive NFC rushing attacks.

26. Buffalo Bills: TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with TJ Parker before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Joey Bosa returns to Buffalo, Parker would be an excellent understudy. If not, the Bills will need to find a full-time starter on the edge. Parker has the tools to step in on day one.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Emmanuel Pregnon – OG, Oregon

Kyle Shanahan loves offensive linemen that can get out of their stance laterally and punish defenders downhill in the run game. Pregnon and the Oregon run game did this all year.

28. Houston Texans: Monroe Freeling – OT, Georgia

Freeling has received some buzz in recent weeks for his late season performances as a pass protector against some top level competition. The Texans still need to invest in their pass protection.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah

Sean McVay looks for offensive linemen who run block well in college and teaches them to pass set in a play-action heavy offense. This could be the perfect career path for Lomu.

30. New England Patriots: Keldrick Faulk – EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) celebrates his sack with defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Vrabel’s defense loves to move their defensive front around and create confusing rush looks. They lack an edge player with Faulk’s size. This size allows him to slide inside when necessary.

31. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks – DT, Florida

The Broncos run defense hasn’t been as consistent this season as numbers would imply. Banks gives Denver a space eater with tons of pass rushing upside. They have the defensive roster that can allow Banks to develop.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Gennings Dunker – OG, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67), center, stands with teammates for the national anthem Nov. 8, 2025 before a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I can’t remember the last time a team drafted interior offensive linemen in back to back first rounds, but Seattle would be correct in doing so. Dunker fits in their zone run scheme and continues to improve a unit that is essential to this offense.