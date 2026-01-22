Jets Take Arvell Reese, Makai Lemon's Stock Rises in Latest CFHQ NFL Mock Draft
28 NFL teams are locked into their draft positions with only four football games left this winter. The declaration from Dante Moore to return to Oregon for another season has turned this draft on its head. This draft already lacked high end talent, and now there’s an even smaller pool of those players available on Day 1.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana
Tonight is bigger for Indiana fans than Raider fans, but Las Vegas faithful should watch with excitement. The Raiders are getting a quarterback who is both ready to deal with pressure and capable of expanding the field on offense.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese – EDGE, Ohio State
Dante Moore’s decision to return to school is certainly a setback for New York. They should take this opportunity to add a top flight player at a position of value if possible. Reese would allow for more front versatility on passing downs.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami
Mauigoa has been absurdly clean in pass protection all season long for Miami. He would step in and immediately raise the floor of Arizona's offensive line. Additionally, this forms a pair of young growing tackles for the Cardinals.
4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State
Cam Ward showed an ability to create all season in Tennessee. One of Carnell Tate’s best qualities is his feel during the scramble drill. Tate is an all-around player who adds size, athleticism, and football instincts to Tennessee’s offense.
5. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State
Tyson is an excellent compliment to Malik Nabers’ game-breaking ability. While Nabers stretches the field and presents a primary target, Tyson can find space and provide another big bodied secondary target.
6. Cleveland Browns: Makai Lemon – WR, USC
Personally, I would not be surprised if Lemon ends up getting drafted higher than this. You need a unique offensive structure, but Lemon has game-breaking ability as a flex receiver. His mix of hands, physicality, and competitiveness is rare.
7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State
Caleb Downs’ best translation to the NFL on day one is playing nickelback. There’s a chance Washington kicks Mike Sainristil outside so Downs can play there, but this team also needs a deep third player.
8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame
Unlike the Raiders last year, this Saints team has a roster ready for added running back talent. There’s enough talent here on the offensive line to run behind, and a quarterback capable of dicing teams with play-action.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano – OT, Utah
The Chiefs must get back to surrounding Patrick Mahomes with a foundation on offense. They did not get the best protection out of their tackles in 2025. Fano would provide an option to play early, but could also develop while Andy Reid’s offense sorts itself out.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain – EDGE, Miami
It feels like the Bengals must take the best defensive player on the board whenever they get on the clock in this draft. Bain has willed Miami’s pass rush into the national championship game. Cincinnati needs that type of effect.
11. Miami Dolphins: Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon
There’s a lot of directions Miami could go with this roster. 2025 revealed an ability to run the ball consistently. Kenyon Sadiq gives the Dolphins’ passing game a boost in multiple tight end sets.
12. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech
Bailey adds a relentless pass rusher to replace the hole created by trading Micah Parsons. Dallas needs a player who can track down the mobile quarterbacks within their own division.
13. Los Angeles Rams: Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State
Styles is a big athletic linebacker with the potential to wear the green dot and signal plays some day. The Rams have the roster and time to develop such a prospect.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods – DT, Clemson
Baltimore needs an influx of young talent at multiple positions on defense. They lack an interior player with the capability to stay inside on all three downs.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State
The Buccaneers run game was humming in 2024. For this team to take some pressure off Baker Mayfield and his legs, they need to reinvest in their ability to move the line of scrimmage.
16. New York Jets: Denzel Boston – WR, Washington
It feels like New York must build up more young pieces on offense for when they eventually add a developmental quarterback. Boston gives the Jets some size and verticality to complement Garrett Wilson’s game.
17. Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee
The Lions need to keep investing in their cornerback room. McCoy hasn’t played football since 2024 due to an ACL injury, but the Lions have the depth to allow him time.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU
The dream outcome for the Vikings is having their selection of a top cornerback here. Their biggest roster need gets filled by college football’s most shutdown player in 2025.
19. Carolina Panthers: Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State
The Panthers identity as a defense grew late in the season as a team who flies to the football and tackles well. Adding the best run defender in college football would further push this defense’s physicality.
20. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson
This fit continues to make too much sense for a Cowboys team that needs better tackling from their secondary and versatile players. Terrell instantly improves the effort and strain of this defense.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee
Pittsburgh has a physical cornerback on one sideline in Joey Porter Jr. To complement his skill set they select Colton Hood who brings unique agility and speed to this defense.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor – OG, Alabama
Proctor would be a projected long-term tackle for most teams but he can play guard in this offense. Los Angeles must improve Justin Herbert’s protection and wouldn’t mind another swing tackle option considering recent injuries at the position.
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina
The one true hole on this Eagles defense in 2025 was their revolving door of outside cornerbacks opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Cisse gives the Eagles a developmental option.
24. Cleveland Browns: Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M
Pairing Howell’s speed and pursuit to the quarterback opposite of Myles Garrett’s ability to push the pocket is terrifying. This roster isn’t in bad shape outside of quarterback, so Cleveland can get creative in accentuating their strengths.
25. Chicago Bears: CJ Allen – LB, Georgia
Chicago is paying their linebackers a lot of money and had multiple injuries at the position in 2025. They need to bulk up the middle of their defense against the numerous productive NFC rushing attacks.
26. Buffalo Bills: TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson
If Joey Bosa returns to Buffalo, Parker would be an excellent understudy. If not, the Bills will need to find a full-time starter on the edge. Parker has the tools to step in on day one.
27. San Francisco 49ers: Emmanuel Pregnon – OG, Oregon
Kyle Shanahan loves offensive linemen that can get out of their stance laterally and punish defenders downhill in the run game. Pregnon and the Oregon run game did this all year.
28. Houston Texans: Monroe Freeling – OT, Georgia
Freeling has received some buzz in recent weeks for his late season performances as a pass protector against some top level competition. The Texans still need to invest in their pass protection.
29. Los Angeles Rams: Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah
Sean McVay looks for offensive linemen who run block well in college and teaches them to pass set in a play-action heavy offense. This could be the perfect career path for Lomu.
30. New England Patriots: Keldrick Faulk – EDGE, Auburn
Mike Vrabel’s defense loves to move their defensive front around and create confusing rush looks. They lack an edge player with Faulk’s size. This size allows him to slide inside when necessary.
31. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks – DT, Florida
The Broncos run defense hasn’t been as consistent this season as numbers would imply. Banks gives Denver a space eater with tons of pass rushing upside. They have the defensive roster that can allow Banks to develop.
32. Seattle Seahawks: Gennings Dunker – OG, Iowa
I can’t remember the last time a team drafted interior offensive linemen in back to back first rounds, but Seattle would be correct in doing so. Dunker fits in their zone run scheme and continues to improve a unit that is essential to this offense.
