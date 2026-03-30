Former Detroit Lions WR Slammed For March Madness Coverage

Nate Burleson has established himself as being one of the top NFL analysts covering the sport on television.

Having played the game at the highest level, Burleson is able to provide insightful analysis about a variety of league matters and what happens out on the football field.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for his work covering the 2026 NCAA Tournament in-studio for CBS Sports.

Veteran broadcaster Ernie Johnson made the decision to take a step back this year during the tournament, and the decision was made to have the former NFL wide receiver step in.

Johnson reportedly wanted to devote more time with his "Inside the NBA" cast that is currently airing on ESPN.

Viewers have not been thrilled with the coverage from the CBS in-studio cast of a marquee event on the sports calendar.

Burleson is also being criticized for making an inappropriate joke referencing male genitalia over the weekend.

Sports fans were curious why the decision was made to pair Burleson with a WNBA player, Bruce Pearl, Kenny Smith Charles Barkly and Clark Kellogg.

"Size matters in basketball, guys. It matters in jewelry, and it matters in basketball," said Pearl. "Not just in basketball," Burleson chimed in.

Prior to Michigan dominating Tennessee to land a spot in the Final Four, the broadcast expressed Dusty May's squad may find it difficult to secure an easy victory in the regional final.

This weekend was the end of Burleson's coverage, as Johnson is set to return for the Final Four next week.

Burleson, 44, spent four seasons in Detroit (2010-2013) and had a close look at what Calvin Johnson was able to accomplish in Motown.

"There's things Calvin Johnson does that nobody else can do. He's obviously huge, his physical attributes outweigh just about everyone in the league," said Burleson. "But on top of that, he still has the ability to learn. He's like a sponge and soaks up anything that can help him as an athlete, as a person. On top of that, he's not soft. He catches the ball and tries to get upfield to score. He doesn't slide or go out of bounds. That's a rare find in the NFL."

"Size matters in basketball, guys. It matters in jewelry, and it matters in basketball." - Bruce Pearl



"Not just in basketball..." - Nate Burleson 👀 pic.twitter.com/RXLWQE5C6d — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2026

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