Detroit Lions Sign Former Saints, Dolphins Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Cedric Wilson Jr. on social media.

Wilson, 30, played collegiately at Coffeyville (2014-2015) and Boise State (2016-2017). As a senior, he appeared in 13 games and recorded 83 receptions for 1,511 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 465 yards.

In a scouting report featured at The Dallas Morning News, Wilson was described as a "smooth strider with the vertical wheels to stretch the field. Outstanding tracking skills over his shoulder. Focused on deep throws to run underneath the ball. Comfortable snatching away from his numbers. Tall and long athlete. Quick-footed in his line releases. Vision in the open-field to weave through the defense. Throttles up and down between gears to catch the pursuit off-balance. Tougher than he looks and isn't intimidated by contact after the catch. Experienced returner, averaging 23.9 yards per kick return (31/742/0) and 13.2 yards per punt return (10/132/0) at BSU."

In 2018, he was the 208th overall selection (sixth-round) by the Dallas Cowboys in the draft.

He has also had stints with the Saints (2024-2025) and Dolphins (2022-2023).

In October of 2025, after speedy wideout Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending injury, Wilson was brought back for a second stint in Miami. He appeared in 10 games and secured five receptions for 44 yards.

Detroit's wide receivers room is pretty deep, as the team also added Greg Dortch in free agency and drafted Kendrick Law.

At 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, Wilson will have an opportunity to compete for a spot on the roster this year, but will likely face an uphill climb.

At the top of the depth chart are Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa. Other wideouts battling for a spot on the roster and playing time are Dominic Lovett, Jackson Meeks, Tom Kennedy and Malik Cunningham.

Detroit currently has 88 official players on the roster.

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