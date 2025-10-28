Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for Raiders' EDGE
The Detroit Lions have had their depth tested at the EDGE position throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Currently, the team has just three true EDGE defenders on their active roster, with a fourth in Josh Paschal who has been out for the duration of the season. Marcus Davenport is another contributor who is currently on injured reserve.
Aidan Hutchinson has been phenomenal and Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyrus Wheat have both shown plenty of flashes, but the group still lacks some depth at the position. As a result, with the trade deadline a week from Tuesday, general manager Brad Holmes could seek out some help for the team.
One potential name to monitor is Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson, who was a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The seventh overall selection in that year's draft, Wilson has struggled to live up to his billing and has been mentioned in various trade rumors throughout the season.
Through seven games played, Wilson has 12 pressures and two sacks for the Raiders in 2025. With the Raiders struggling out of the gate, perhaps they would be willing to entertain a deal for a former top pick who has somewhat underwhelmed to start his career.
Wilson hasn't been a game-changing EDGE, but has flashed some upside and potential since entering the league out of Texas Tech. He had four and five sacks, respectively, in his first two professional seasons.
The third-year defender has earned a 58.2 Pro Football Focus grade to this point in the 2025 campaign.
Wilson would give the Lions another healthy body for its rotation, and as a 2023 draft pick he would be under team control through at least the 2026 season. If Detroit was indeed to make this deal, Wilson could be given an rotational role and the opportunity to develop around defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers.
With all the decisions coming regarding franchise stalwarts and their contracts, not to mention two of their own first-round choices from that class, it's unlikely to see the Lions picking up the fifth-year option in the event of a trade, so there wouldn't be any long-term harm to Detroit's salary cap.
As a result, the Lions could see value in taking a low-risk gamble on providing a change of scenery for a former top draft pick. While it hasn't worked out in an ideal fashion with the Raiders, perhpas time with Kelvin Sheppard could help him revitalize his career.
This sort of deal would likely not come at a very costly price for Detroit, as Wilson has not lived up to his billing as a first-round pick. Still, Holmes likes to take a chance on high-value highly drafted players, and Wilson's athletic traits could be enticing.