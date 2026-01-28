Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz is unlikely to return to the Cleveland Browns.

According to multiple reports, the AFC North squad is set to hire former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to become their next head coach.

Schwartz was interviewed on two occasions to potentially replace Kevin Stefanski, who was dismissed following the conclusion of the Browns 2025 NFL season.

NFL media reported, "#Browns Mike Garafolo DC Jim Schwartz was upset at being passed over for HC and told coaches he doesn’t plan on staying in Cleveland, sources tell The Insiders. Schwartz is under contract and the team wants him but it’s a situation that at the very least needs to be worked through."

Schwartz was the head man in Motown from 2009-2013. He finished with a 29-51 regular season record and was 0-1 in the postseason (29-52 overall).

Three years after the Lions were the first NFL franchise to go 0-16, Schwartz led the 2011 squad to a 10-6 record and a NFC Wild Card berth.

He was fired after five years in Motown, following the conclusion of the 2013 season.

Even though he was passed over for the head coaching job, Schwartz is still under contract with the Browns for the 2026 season.

As ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained recently, "Jim Schwartz's presence looms large. The Browns could pair a gifted defensive coordinator in Schwartz with an offensive-minded head coach. Schwartz is under contract for 2026, so Cleveland has the ability to block coordinator suitors. He can leave for a head coaching job, of course. But Cleveland is in position to keep the core of a fourth-ranked defense in place with Schwartz, who will likely interview for Cleveland's head job, too."

Detroit's defense struggled down the stretch under new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. It does not appear that the former NFL linebacker is on the hot seat, but it has become quite apparent the defensive unit is not close to being on the level of the top teams in the league.

Despite giving up far too many explosive plays late in the season, and the run defense falling off, Sheppard remains confident in the scheme Detroit is running on defense.

"I believe we have a very versatile system here where we’re able to adapt and adjust on the run. And I believe that not only myself, but my staff and these players have done a good job," said Sheppard "Listen, the ball hasn’t fallen our way. I understand where we’re at with eight losses and out of playoff contention.

"I’m not going to sit up here and say, ‘There needs to be a drastic change and this didn’t work, that didn’t work.’ There were weeks we played at a high level with the exact same system and there were weeks that we didn’t," Sheppard added. "And after this game, we’ll go back and look at that in totality and find out the real whys behind that.”

Do you think the Lions should consider hiring a coach who previously was in Motown?

To cast your vote, click here.

