Odds Detroit Lions Beat Carolina Panthers in Week 4

The Detroit Lions will try to record two wins in a row for the first time in 2026 when they take on the injury-depleted Carolina Panthers Sunday night.

The Lions are coming off a 31-24 triumph over Aaron Glenn and the N.Y. Jets in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Panthers will be attempting to bounce back from a 21-18 loss to Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina has a plethora of physical ailments to deal with headed into the Week 4 primetime tilt. Among them are injuries to their starting outside cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin), both of whom have been placed on injured reserve and will subsequently miss the Panthers’ next four games. Being without both corners is a sizable blow to Carolina's defensive backs group, providing Jared Goff & Co. with a significant leg up in their matchup with the Panthers’ pass defense.

And the team's injury issues hardly end there.

Its offensive line, for one, has been decimated by the injury bug. Guard Damien Lewis will miss the next few weeks with a UCL ailment. Meanwhile, offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu (patella tendon) and Taylor Moton (blood clot in lung) will both also sit out Carolina's primetime affair with Detroit.

Those three injuries up front not only could affect QB Bryce Young's timing in the pocket but also the Panthers’ ability to run the football efficiently.

Thus far through three weeks, Young has completed 59.5 percent of his passes and has thrown for seven touchdowns, just two interceptions and an NFL-best 939 yards. Plus, his 68.6 QBR ranks 11th among all qualified passers, including one spot ahead of Goff (67.6).

Additionally, sixth-year pro Chuba Hubbard has done a solid job leading the way in Carolina's backfield, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. And he also has 77 yards and two touchdowns to his name as a receiver.

Meanwhile, from a receiving standpoint, the Panthers are led by third-year pro Jalen Coker, who has amassed a team-leading 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns through three weeks.

Unfortunately for Dave Canales’ team, Coker is another Carolina player in danger of missing the Week 4 contest. The Holy Cross product exited the Panthers’ Week 3 game with the Browns prematurely with a quadriceps injury. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though, Coker avoided a serious ailment and is considered "questionable" for Sunday night. If he plays, that'd be a positive development for Young and Carolina's passing attack.

Still, it seems like the Lions have the upper hand this week due to the injury-ravaged nature of the Panthers’ roster.

At this present juncture, I'm willing to give Detroit a 76 percent chance to secure the Week 4 victory.