What to Know About Detroit Lions Official Against Panthers

The officiating crew for the Detroit Lions' Week 4 primetime matchup against the Carolina Panthers has been revealed.

For Sunday's game, which will kick-off at 8:15 in Carolina, Clay Martin's officiating crew will preside over the game. Martin has served as an NFL official since 2016, and has been a head referee since 2018.

In his officiating career, Martin has officiated 10 Lions games as the head referee, and the Lions are an even 5-5 in those games. The most recent one was the Lions' home tilt against the Vikings last season, when the Vikings came into Ford Field and shocked the Lions with a 27-24 decision.

Martin's three assignments for this season have included the Monday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, a battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans in Week 2 and the matchup between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in Week 3.

According to NFL Penalties, Martin's crew has thrown the least amount of flags of any crew that has worked three games this season. Only Bill Vinovich, Carl Wrolstad and Alex Kemp's crews have thrown less, and each have only worked two games up to this point in the season.

There has been a fairly even split between penalties on home and away teams from Martin's crew, as the crew has thrown 19 penalty flags on home teams and 17 on away teams up to this point in the season.

Last week, Martin's group threw a total of 11 flags with five on the hosting Steelers and six on the visiting Bengals. Three of the penalties were offsetting, meaning there were penalties on both teams on those given plays.

Martin's crew appears to keep a keen eye on play in the trenches, as the crew is tied-for-third in most offensive holding penalties thrown. The Lions are currently tied-for-12th with five penalties of this variety.

With Detroit's physicality defensively, two penalties that have plagued them at times historically have been defensive pass interference and defensive holding. However, Martin's crew has yet to throw a defensive pass interference flag through three games, and has just one defensive holding flag.

The Panthers have had Martin as their head referee for 10 games in his career, and they are 4-6 in those games. They had some success with him calling their games last year, as they won both of his assignments including a win over the Dolphins last October and a victory over the Falcons in November.