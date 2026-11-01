Setting Lions Fans Expectations for Gibbs, Goff Against Vikings

The Detroit Lions' offense will face its toughest test of the season Sunday against the vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense.

The Vikings will roll into Ford Field with an unblemished 6-0 record, and Sunday's game could have massive divisional ramifications on both sides. A Lions win puts them one game out of first with a leg up currently due to the head-to-head tiebreaker, while a Vikings win puts them three games ahead of Detroit in the loss column.

As a result, there is a legitimate sense of urgency for Detroit to handle business and defeat the Vikings. A big key to that will be the performances of quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Against Brian Flores' defense, which features plenty of blitzes, the Lions could utilize the screen game as one way to get the running back going. Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes Gibbs is a good pick to go over his projected total of receptions, which is currently set at 4.5.

"The Lions are up against a blitz-heavy defense, so that means Jared Goff is going to have to get the ball out quickly," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "With that in mind, I expect quite a few screens and slants while getting Gibbs lined up in the slot. We’ve seen Gibbs carve up linebackers in the past with his route-running ability and Goff trusts him as a receiver. This season, Gibbs has had at least five receptions in all but one game."

Additionally, he believes that Flores' defensive pressures could get to Goff. The veteran has had some success against Flores in his career, but struggled in the two meetings between these teams last year including on Christmas Day when the Lions turned the ball over five times.

Goff is currently playing some of the best football he's played in his career, and has thrown 14 touchdowns against zero interceptions through six games. Ellis believes that could change Sunday, picking Goff to throw his first pick of the season and go over 0.5 interceptions.

"Jared Goff has been good at avoiding turnovers this season with 14 touchdown passes to 0 interceptions. The law of averages says that has to end at some point," Ellis explained. "Against this blitz-heavy defense, Goff will have to react quick and throw decisively. I think Minnesota will manage to fool him a time or two, which will lead to his first interception of the season."

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