Roundtable: Should Detroit Lions Trade WR Isaac TeSlaa?

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff previews the Detroit Lions Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

1. Should Lions Trade WR Isaac TeSlaa?

Christian Booher: I do not think the Lions should trade Isaac TeSlaa. Yes, there haven't been as many opportunities for him in the passing game with the quartet of St. Brown, Williams, LaPorta and Gibbs getting a majority of the targets, he still has a lot of value within the offense. For one, he is the third option in an offense that takes to the air a lot, and second the Lions are very light on depth behind him with Tay Martin and DeAndre Carter being the only options on the active roster. Both of those players are special teams-exclusive contributors at this point, and if something were to happen to St. Brown or Williams, it would be very difficult for Detroit to overcome.

Vito Chirco: I wouldn't go out of my way to trade the second-year wideout. However, I would certainly listen to offers for him if I were Detroit GM Brad Holmes. To a large degree, the Lions haven't needed TeSlaa this season, and because of such, he's only recorded 10 catches this season, including just one on a total of four targets the past two weeks.

I wouldn't say his days in the Motor City are numbered. However, I also wouldn't blame Holmes if he took calls on the second-year pro.

Emmett Matasovsky: Absolutely not, for multiple reasons. TeSlaa will net an overall negative return after sacrificing multiple third round selections to take him in the third round. He is a young player on the more raw side of things. Give him time.

He will make the occasional splash play, but his best work is as a blocker currently, and that blocking mentality is perfect for Detroit. His numbers do not reflect his value, and he has the capabilities to elevate those numbers, too.

2. What do you expect from the Lions against the Vikings?

Booher: I expect a low-scoring, methodical affair with both offenses trying to control the clock. Detroit needs to handle the Vikings' blitz-oriented defense to have a good chance, and while Jared Goff has been good at times against Brian Flores in his career, that's a task that is easier said than done. For Minnesota, they've leaned on their defense often throughout their unbeaten start and will need to do so again. Because the Lions will be under duress throughout the game when passing, getting an efficient performance from their run game and controlling the clock will be massive for their hopes of winning.

Chirco: I expect the undefeated Vikings to give the Lions a run for their money Sunday. I think the game will be competitive for all four quarters. And while I don't envision Minnesota's defense stymieing Detroit's offensive efforts, I believe the Brian Flores-coordinated unit will limit Jared Goff & Co. And consequently, I could very well see Goff throwing his first interception of the season.

This, to me, will be the toughest test of the season for the Lions offensively. Yet, in the end, I see Dan Campbell's team prevailing in the Week 8 affair.

Matasovsky: I expect a game very similar to last week’s contest against Green Bay, but with higher scores. The Lions emerge victorious.

The Vikings are undefeated, which comes as a result of the team executing. However, the teams they are executing against are not exactly the top in the league, with their strength of schedule in the bottom two of the NFL.

3. Who will be game MVP?

Booher: I think Jared Goff will be the game MVP. He holds the key to success with how well is able to find answers within Minnesota's defense prior to the snap. If he can diagnose the defense early in the play-clock and make efficient decisions with the ball, he can drive the offense up and down the field and put up points. If he can't, he could be forced into multiple turnovers and as a result it would be very difficult for the Lions to overcome.

Chirco: I believe that Detroit's defense will come through with a solid effort, spearheaded by the likes of Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson. However, on a day in which Jared Goff might not exactly thrive, I'm going to go with Jahmyr Gibbs as the Lions’ game MVP. I believe he'll do just enough on the ground to seal the deal in the Week 8 tilt.

Matasovsky: Jared Goff will be the MVP. The quarterback will feast on a defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of the league. The historically hot streak for Goff continues, and Jameson Williams will add his fifth touchdown in three games.

4. What is your concern level with the Bears after they traded for DT Jeffery Simmons?

Booher: The Bears trading for Jeffrey Simmons is a very interesting decision. He is a proven dominant interior defensive lineman who can be a difference maker each and every Sunday, and this move has a chance to put the Bears over the top.

On the other side, they paid a premium price to acquire the 29-year-old and as a result it could come back to bite them. It's certainly a sign that the Lions need to be aggressive to keep up, and the pressure has rightfully been turned up on general manager Brad Holmes to make a move.

Chirco: My concern level is high. Before the trade, I already had thought the Bears were legitimate contenders. And with Simmons now, Chicago might not just be good enough to win the NFC North but also to make a deep playoff run.

When Simmons is on his “A game,” he is a difference-making interior defensive lineman. Thus, I wouldn't be surprised to see Simmons take the Bears to the next level, enabling Ben Johnson's team to enter the ranks of Super Bowl contenders.

Matasovsky: The Bears acquired a star with Simmons, absolutely. It is a nasty defensive line to defend when playing the Windy City. That said, am I engraving their name on the Lombardi? No.

The Bears are good, and they should be monitored. However, my concern this year is significantly lessened compared to if this happened in 2025. The offensive line and their interior is a strength, if PFF is to be believed.

5. Is it the right thing for GM Brad Holmes to wait until closer to the deadline to make a trade deal?

Booher: I do think it's the right thing for the Lions to wait, albeit it is a risky maneuver in some cases. By waiting, they could benefit from a lesser market as opposed to paying a premium price earlier in the process. Additionally, they can take their time and truly assess what the best course of action is and what the team truly needs ahead of the stretch run.

Where it becomes risky is they could lose out on one of their top targets if a different team makes a better offer. That is the challenge of waiting, as by being patient Holmes risks being passed in the market. It's a tough line to walk, but it is how Holmes has traditionally operated with regards to the trade deadline.

Chirco: I don't think it's necessary. If a trade becomes available before then, I believe that Holmes should waste no time to pull the trigger. For example, if the Chargers’ Khalil Mack or the Eagles’ Riq Woolen becomes available in the days ahead, I believe that Holmes should get on the phone immediately to broker a deal. To me, there's no point in waiting if a player Holmes desires is available right now.

Matasovsky: That depends on two things. First, if the wins keep coming. The holes in the roster matter much less when Detroit is finding a way every Sunday. In the short term, adding a Simmons-like player only makes the margin of victory bigger, not the overall result.

The other thing that answer depends on is the value given up. If Detroit has to trade away more for waiting so long, It penalized them for being slow on the phones. As it stands, Holmes has worked the phones, although there is nothing concrete. If it is a return that makes sense when compared to other deals, dislike as long as the wins keep piling up.