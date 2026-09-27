Setting Lions Fans Expectations For Jahmyr Gibbs Performance Against Jets

The Detroit Lions are looking to get back in the win column when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday.

After squeaking out a win in their season opener, the Lions came out of the gates slowly in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills and were unable to rally late in a loss. Now, they will be taking on a Jets team led by their former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Detroit's defense has been a main storyline throughout the start of the season, as they've surrendered 71 points through the first two games. However, their offense has shown signs of life despite some slow starts.

One major catalyst in their success has been running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The Alabama product signed a hefty extension during training camp, and the team has committed to him as the bell-cow moving forward.

With the depth behind him still unproven, Gibbs has been asked to shoulder a heavy workload both on the ground and as a receiver. SportsBettingDime's Drew Ellis is expecting this trend to continue, picking Gibbs to go over 4.5 receptions as part of Detroit's passing attack on Sunday.

Currently, Gibbs' odds for going over 4.5 receptions are set at (+113) via DraftKings Sportsbook.

"It’s clear through two weeks that Gibbs is going to be a major piece of the offense. Through two games he has carried the ball 45 times, but also caught 11 passes while being targeted 13 times," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "With the offensive line still coming together, Gibbs is a good safety valve option for Jared Goff, but he’s also a player that will have pass plays designed to get him the ball in space. He’s had at least five receptions in each of the first two games and I like him to get at least five receptions on Sunday as well against the Jets."

Gibbs has long been discussed as a receiving option within Detroit's offense. Head coach Dan Campbell has spoken highly of the back's ability to contribute as a route-runner, and based on his workload in this facet of the game, it's fair to expect him to have a big role once again.

Ultimately, the Lions have been reliant on Gibbs to generate momentum throughout their first two games, and could be the key to earning a win over the Jets and an old friend in Aaron Glenn.

Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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