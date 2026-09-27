Expert Predictions For Detroit Lions Matchup With New York Jets

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets, which are led by former Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The Lions and Jets are both coming off Week 2 losses, with Detroit losing, 41-31, to the Bills and New York losing in overtime, 20-17, against the Packers.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 3 matchup with the Jets.

Christian Booher

It will be interesting to see how Lions fans welcome Aaron Glenn back to Ford Field. On one hand, he was a part of the team's resurgence in recent years and played a vital role in helping them win the division. However, he spent a significant part of his tenure facing the same questions Kelvin Sheppard is getting now.

As a result, I'm keeping a close eye on the battle between master and apprentice as Sheppard and Glenn match wits defensively.

From a talent perspective, the Lions have everything they need to win this game comfortably. However, based on their performances early in the year, I could see the Jets hitting some explosive plays early and putting the pressure on Detroit's defense.

I think the Jets keep it close, and they can certainly shut the Lions' offense down. However, when the game gets tight near the end, I think the Lions will be able to do enough and emerge victorious.

Lions 33, Jets 27

Vito Chirco

The Lions’ defense is in bad shape coming off a 41-31 loss to Josh Allen and the Bills last week. Defensive back Avonte Maddox, who suffered an injury in the Week 2 contest, is now out for the season. Meanwhile, Thomas Harper has been ruled out for the Week 3 affair with the Jets – and placed on IR – with an ankle injury.

So, Detroit's already beleaguered secondary has been further weakened. It should give Jets veteran signal-caller Geno Smith a chance to do some damage through the air. Plus, it wouldn't be surprising to see Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall give Detroit's defense a run for its money.

Yet, I don't think Dan Campbell's squad is suffering back-to-back defeats. I believe that Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense will do just enough to secure the Week 3 victory.

Lions 31, Jets 20

John Maakaron

This Week 3 game features two coaches who know each other well. Last season, the Detroit Lions were able to rebound from a tough loss to the Packers early in the season to dominate the Chicago Bears.

With the NFL world and supporters scrutinizing the defense, it should rally the roster to rebound from a poor performance against the Buffalo Bills.

Both Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn will relish a victory this week, but the Lions feature the better offense.

Detroit's defense does just enough to complement the offense this week in a tough, hard-fought contest.

Lions 27, Jets 23

Emmett Matasovsky

Detroit enters Sunday’s game in desperate need of a bounce back win after the loss to Buffalo. The Lions get extra rest against a New York Jets team that is looking for their first interception in 20 contests.

Last week, a slow start doomed Detroit, but it is hard to see the same scenario playing out in Motown. The Jets are not expected to challenge for much this season, and a loss here brings many more concerns.

In the world of “any given Sunday,” this has to be treated as more than a tune-up game. Aaron Glenn has prepared against that Lions offense for a few seasons, so expect some interesting packages and blitzes.

That said, the Lions have the talent advantage to put this away nicely.

Lions 31, Jets 17