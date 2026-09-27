3 Detroit Lions Sleepers Against New York Jets

The Detroit Lions will head into their Week 3 affair with the N.Y. Jets looking to get contributions from multiple players who have yet to make much of an impact this season.

While big-name players such as Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs will draw the majority of the attention, the Lions could benefit significantly if some of their unheralded contributors step up.

Here are three Lions “sleepers” who have a chance to make their presence known against Aaron Glenn's squad.

EDGE D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum is undeniably off to a slow start to the 2026 season. He's failed to log a single sack, and has generated just three pressures on 73 pass-rush snaps through two games.

With that said, the Lions’ pass-rush unit has largely been a one-man show, spearheaded by Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. In order for the pass-rush to see an uptick in production, Wonnum will need to improve his play moving forward. And he has a chance to get on track in Week 3 against the Jets.

CB Roger McCreary

McCreary has not done much in his first two games with the Lions. He has yet to record a single pass defensed or interception, and for his efforts, has earned a paltry 48.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. He's also earned just a 58.7 overall mark from PFF, the 51st-best mark among 89 qualified cornerbacks.

He's expected to get even more reps in the slot this week, too, with Christian Izien projected to join Chuck Clark in the starting lineup at safety.

As a result, there will be an increasing amount of pressure on McCreary to bring his “A game.” If he does, the Lions’ defensive backs group has a chance to be in much better shape than it was a week ago.

WR Isaac TeSlaa

TeSlaa has made a minimal impact through the first two weeks of the season. He's caught just two balls for 26 yards on six total targets, five of which came a week ago against the Bills.

With fellow receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams expected to draw the most attention from Jets defenders, TeSlaa has a chance to sneak up on Glenn's defense and breakthrough with a solid showing in this Week 3 contest.

At this present juncture, I'm expecting the second-year pro to amass three receptions and around 35 yards on Sunday.

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