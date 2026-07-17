Sports Illustrated Has Jared Goff Ranked Outside of Top 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has resurrected his career with the team since arriving in 2021.

After the Los Angeles Rams cast him aside, including him in a deal with Detroit to acquire Matthew Stafford, Goff has rebuilt himself and proven he can help the team win at a high level. While he is still chasing a Super Bowl, Goff has helped the Lions to two division titles.

Goff has finished second in the NFL in each of the past three seasons, emerging as one of the league's most consistent passers. However, concerns about his mobility as well as a slight dip in production last season ultimately has kept him out of the elite tier of quarterbacks heading into the upcoming season.

In Sports Illustrated's preseason rankings of the top 32 quarterbacks in the league, Goff came in at 12th. He ranked third amongst the quarterbacks in the NFC North division, with Chicago's Caleb Williams coming in at No. 11 and Green Bay's Jordan Love at No. 9.

"Since joining the Lions prior to the 2022 season, Goff has posted his second-best EPA (+79.1) and EPA per dropback (+0.13)," wrote Matt Verderame. "However, both numbers dipped from ’24, his final year with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Detroit’s season was disappointing, finishing 9–8 and missing the postseason."

Much of Goff's success has come with an elevated cast around him in Detroit, as the Lions have been exceptional in the draft and added key players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.

Though Goff didn't crack the top-10, Verderame is still optimistic about his outlook heading into the 2026 campaign as the Lions look to get back to the postseason after a down year last year.

"Still, Goff is one of the league’s best quarterbacks. He’s thrown for at least 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns in each of the past three years, the only man who can make that claim," Verderame wrote. "In the prime of his career at 31 years old and surrounded by star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, don’t expect a big drop in production any time soon."

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